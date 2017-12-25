Summer Rays and Clymmene impress

Summer Rays and Clymmene impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec.25) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Uncle Scrooge (rb), Goshawk (Walkar) 38.5. They moved level freely.

800m: Huzzah’s Grace (Pereira), Frosted (Raghuveer) 52.5, 600/38.5. Both were urged and ended level.

1000m: Star Witness (rb), Scion (Nikhil) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Grappa (rb), Cezanne (rb) 1-7, 800/51, 60038. Former finished six lengths ahead. Carbonara (A.Imran Khan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Summer Rays (Zervan) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1400m: Grand Vitesse (Nazil) 1-42, 800/57, 600/42. Easy.

1600m: Selfie Star (Pradeep) 1-53, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand.

800m: 2/y/o Fanfare (Ajinkya), Beneficial (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Texas Gold (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Race track.

(Note: Due to heavy mist last 600m was not visible).

1000m: Smart Vision (rb), Mighty Warrior (Rupesh) 1-7. Pair moved freely. Vice Admiral (Ikram), Highland Wind (P.S.Chouhan) 1-6. Both moved well. Covert Action (rb) 1-8. Moved freely. Jeena (rb) 1-8. Moved well.

1200m: Time Of My Life (Kharadi), Gran Paradiso (Nazil) 1-17. Former ended three lengths in front.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Gold Magic (Hamir), Truly Epic (Pereira) and Iron Age (Raghuveer) 1-10, 600/43. Trio moved level freely. Clymenne (Merchant), Pathan (A.Imran Khan) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level.

Mock races noted on Dec.24. (race track).

1200m: Make It Shine (Prasad) 1-17, 600/35. Good.

Second mock race.

1200m: La Magnifique (Neeraj), Ebony (A.Imran Khan) 1-14, 600/40. Former easily finished six lengths ahead.

Third mock race.

1400m: Your Royal Majesty (Dashrath), Accolade (Trevor), Costa Del Sol (Zervan), Alaindair (Bhawani), Smasher (Kadam) and Auroden (S.Amit) 1-24, 600/35. 1L, 1L, 6L. Your Royal Majesty won the race pillar to post. Alaindair was slowly off by eight lengths.