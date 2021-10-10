Sultan Suleiman pleases

Pune:

10 October 2021 18:50 IST

Sultan Suleiman pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 10) morning.

Sand track: 800m: Redefined (Akshay) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Absolute Star (Akshay) 58, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Sultan Suleiman (Zameer) 1-7, 600/40. Pleased. Silver Flames (Kaviraj) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: World Is One (Zameer) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely.

Noted on Oct. 9. — Sand track:

800m: Kokomo (P. Dhebe), Moonshot (V. Walkar) 57, 600/43. Both were easy.

Gate practice— sand track:

1000m: Farahnoush (rb) 1-7, 600/38. Moved well. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha), Aegon (P. Shinde) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Marvellous (Mosin) 1-13, 600/44. Easy.