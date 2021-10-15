Races

Sultan Suleiman, Kokomo, Medora and Raffaello excel

Sultan Suleiman, Kokomo, Medora and Raffaello excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 14) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Between Friends (rb) 37. Moved well. Peppoli (Parmar) 39. Easy. El Capitan (rb) 40. Easy. Grand Sinatra (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Kokomo (Sandesh), Moonshot (P. Dhebe) 49, 600/37. Former moved well and they finished level. Note former. Smart Choice (rb) 52, 600/37. Pushed. Divine Glory (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Zarak (rb) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Farell (S.J. Sunil), Dharasana (V. Jodha) 52, 600/37. They moved level freely. Mascara (Rupesh), 2/y/o Ahead Of My Time (rb) 52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) 51.5, 600/39.5. Responded well.

1000m: Remus (Dashrath), Dubai Skyline (Shelar) 1-9, 600/40. They were easy. Sultan Suleiman (Zameer) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Mobed attractively. Lightningonmyfeet (rb), Pisa (Shelar) Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Alastair (Mosin), Emerald (Nirmal) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. The President (rb), Hidden Gold (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Galloping Glory (rb), I Am The Way (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Baku (Nadeem), Lagertha (rb) 1-5, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level. Raffaello (Mosin) 1-5, 600/38.5. Impressed. Medora (Kirtish) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled. Minx (Mosin) 1-9, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Theodora (Kirtish) 1-26, 600/42. Easy. Lord Byron (Kirtish) 1-25, 600/41. Easy.

1400m: Seasons Greetings (Mosin) 1-40, 600/42. Moved freely.


Comments
