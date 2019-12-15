Races

Sultan Suleiman, Kariega and Iron Age impress

Sultan Suleiman, Kariega and Iron Age impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec.15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Cellini (David Egan), Gabriel (Merchant) 1200/600m 36. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Tomorrows Dreams (Ranjane), Menilly (V.Jodha) 39. They were level. Pablo (S.J.Sunil) 40. Easy.

800m: 2/y/o Irish Eyes (Nazil), Masar (Rathod) 53.5, 600/40. Former superior. 2/y/o Rising Sun (Sandesh), Ame (rb) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Questionable (Chouhan) 55, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/o Star Kitten (Nazil), Hanlon’s Razor (Rathod) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o Bodyline (O’Donoghue) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/yosTouch Of Faith (V.Jodha), Sakara (Nicky Mackay) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Macgyver (rb) 51.5, 600/38.5. Pushed. 2/y/o Trinket (O’Donoghue) 57, 600/43. Easy. Transform (rb), Emotionless (Chouhan) 53.5, 600/41. They ended level. 2/y/os La Teste (Kadam), Soaring High (Mahesh) 55.5, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Polaris (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Urged. Iron Age (Zervan) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Noble Heir (Mahesh) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Kariega (Akshay) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Juliette (O’Donoghue) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy. Night Hunt (Kadam), 2/y/o Birking Blower (Akshay) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Summer Air (Zervan) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Lorraine (Chouhan) 1-5, 600/38.5. Responded well. 2/y/os Rubik Star (Rupesh), Taimur (Bhawani) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pair level. Le Mans (Nathan Evans), Thomas Hardy (Akshay) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Choo Mantar (S.Sunil), Whydah (Merchant) 1-9.5, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Sagittarius (S.J.Sunil), Tasman (Sandesh) 1-5, 600/38. Former was one length better. Victorious Sermon (David Egan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Grand Sinatra (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Solider Of Fortune (Pradeep) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. One For The Glory (Mahesh), 2/y/o Evangeline (Nathan Evans) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to finish level.

1200m: In It To Win It (Santosh) 1-23.5, 1000/1-8.5, 600/40. Moved well. Sultan Suleiman (Sandesh), Silver Flames (Zameer) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former who is in good shape easily finished four lengths ahead. Former should make amends. Romantic Eyes (Hamir), Ex’s And Ho’s (Sandesh) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Dumas (Mahesh), Gods Plan (Kadam) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Both moved well. Midnight Moon (Zervan) 1-26, 600/43.5. Pressed. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil), Take It Easy (rb) 1-26, 600/42. Former better. Pure Zinc (Santosh), Square Moon (Nirmal) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level.

1400m: Flying Visit (Sandesh), Fleur De Lys (Hamir) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.

Outer sand.

600m: 2/y/os Feel Lucky (Sandesh), Magic In The Wind (D.A.Naik) 39.5. Pair level.

