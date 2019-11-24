Sultan Suleiman, Free Gold, Valegro and Roberta catch the eye

Sultan Suleiman, Free Gold, Valegro and Roberta caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/os Exotique (Roche), Pense’e (Neeraj) 52.5, 600/38.5. Pair level. 2/y/o The Pianist (V. Jodha), Raweno (Sameer) 52, 600/37. Pair urged and ended level. 2/y/o Marvin (Sameer) , Menilly (V. Jodha) 53, 600/37.5. Both moved level freely.

1000m: Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Martini (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Night Hunt (Kadam), 2/y/o Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Rambunctious (Parmar), Immortality (Kharadi) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved freely. Shae (Chouhan) 1-6, 600/38.5. Moved freely. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Sweeping Success (David Egan), Win Legend/Woodberg (Pradeep) 1-10, 600/41. Pair easy. Noble Heir (Mahesh), 2/y/o Salvo (Kadam) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former superior. Grand Sinatra (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well.

1200m: Free Gold (David Egan), Dazzling Eyes (Raghuveer) 1-17, 1000/1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Splashing (Akshay), La Teste (Kadam) 1-19.5, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Momentum (Zervan), King Solomon (David Egan) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/49, 600/37. They moved level impressively. Sasakwa (Kharadi), La Tonarella (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former superior. Rhapsody (Roche), Nicollini (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Both moved together freely. La Rondine (Kadam), Golden Hind (Akshay) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Both pleased. 2/y/o North Star (Parmar), Eagleinthesky (Kharadi) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They were level.

1400m: Truly Epic (Trevor), Ithaca (David Egan) 1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Sultan Suleiman (Sandesh), Frieze (Zameer) 1-31.5, 1200/1-15.5, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former who is in great heart easily finished a distance ahead. Note former. Memorable Eyes (Hamir), Romanesque (Zervan) 1-33.3, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Judy Blue Eyes (Chouhan) 1-40, 600/42. Easy. Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Barack (Kharadi) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Both were well in hand and finished level.

1600m: Alexei (Trevor), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Nekhbet (Roche), Mzilikazi (Kharadi) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They moved impressively. Valegro (Roche), Costa Brava (Trevor) 1-47, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/36.5. Former was well in hand and finished three lengths ahead. Roberta (Kharadi), Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-46, 1400/1-31, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.