Sultan Suleiman for feature event

Trainer Altaf Hussain’s ward Sultan Suleiman, who is in great heart as evidenced by his mock race and track performances, should score over his rivals in the Southern Command Gold Trophy, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Sept.1) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. JUVENTUS PLATE (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Western Front (3) Trevor 61, 2. Benevolence (4) Sandesh 59.5, 3. Gdansk (5) A.Imran Khan 59.5, 4. Rogue One (2) J.Chinoy 58.5, 5. Fencing (6) Malam 54 and 6. Hanlon’s Razor (1) Niranjan 50.5.

1. BENEVOLENCE, 2. WESTERN FRONT

2. ALAINDAIR TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 2.00: 1. Auburn (2) Zervan 59, 2. Turning Point (3) C.S.Jodha 57, 3. Grand Accord (1) Bhawani 54, 4. Kingsman (5) Trevor 53 and 5. Bronx (4) Neeraj 51.5.

1. KINGSMAN, 2. TURNING POINT

3. FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANECKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Double Nine (2) Nazil 60, 2. Wild Fire (1) Aniket 59.5, 3. Between The Waters (3) C.S. Jodha 57, 4. Impala (5) Sandesh 54, 5. Namaqua (9) Pranil 53.5, 6. Shivalik Queen (6) Merchant 52, 7. Tenerife (7) Peter 51.5, 8. Dazzling Star (4) Neeraj 51 and 9. True Grit (8) Parmar 50.5.

1. NAMAQUA, 2. BETWEEN THE WATERS, 3. DAZZLING STAR

4. SOUTHERN COMMAND GOLD TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.30: 1. Brilliant Gold (4) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Cliffs Of Capri (8) Trevor 56, 3. Memorable Eyes (1) A. Imran Khan 56, 4. Revelator (2) Parmar 56, 5. Sultan Suleiman (6) Sandesh 56, 6. Walk The Talk (7) Zervan 56, 7. Notoriety (withdrawn), 8. Principessa (5) J. Chinoy 54.5 and 9. Rather Tippy (3) Neeraj 54.5.

1. SULTAN SULEIMAN, 2. CLIFFS OF CAPRI, 3. BRILLIANT GOLD

5. ACCLAIMED PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Majestic Warrior (3) Trevor 57, 2. Silver Flames (6) Sandesh 57, 3. Properly Posh (5) Neeraj 55.5, 4. Highdare (4) Bhawani 54, 5. Titanium (1) C.S.Jodha 54 and 6. Northern Singer (2) J.Chinoy 52.5.

1. SILVER FLAMES, 2. PROPERLY POSH

6. COL. KAIKHUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Lord Commander (4) A. Imran Khan 61, 2. Skysurfer (1) Peter 59, 3. Xoxo (6) Parmar 59, 4. Cezanne (3) Akshay 56.5, 5. Malavika (8) Zameer 56.5, 6. Furiosa (2) Niranjan 54.5, 7. Gloriana (7) S. Amit 52.5, 8. Firewings (5) Kaviraj 51 and 9. Cracklin’ Rosie (9) Pranil 49.

1. LORD COMMANDER, 2. XOXO, 3. SKYSURFER

7. GLASNOST PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30 — 5.00: 1. Daring Eagle (7) J. Chinoy 62, 2. Ame (8) Sandesh 61, 3. Brave (11) Kaviraj 61, 4. Majestical (4) A. Prakash 61, 5. Abraxas (6) Aniket 60, 6. Godsword (5) Trevor 60, 7. Windsor Of Fortune (1) Peter 59.5, 8. Chezza (12) Shubham 54.5, 9. Maestro (2) Niranjan 54, 10. Nusrat (10) S. Sunil 54, 11. Panaraea (3) C.S. Jodha 53.5 and 12. Padmakosa (9) Nazil 49.

1. AME, 2. BRAVE, 3. GODSWORD

Day’s Best: LORD COMMANDER

Double: BENEVOLENCE-NAMAQUA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

All races: All races.

Super Jackpot : 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.