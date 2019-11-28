Races

Sultan Suleiman excels

Sultan Suleiman excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Night Hunt (Mahesh) 41. Easy.

800m: 2/y/os Arazan/Equine Love (Kadam), Kingda Ka/Full Moon (rb) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Dazzling Star (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/os Canford Hills/Winged Diva (Walkar), Magic In The Wind (Pranil) 54, 600/40. Both moved freely.

1000m: Sultan Suleiman (Zameer) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Excellent work. Take It Easy (Nazil) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Allahuddin Khilji (rb) 1-6, 600/39.5. Responded well.

1200m: Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-26, 800/56, 600/42. Easy.

