Sultan Suleiman claims Delhi Race Club Trophy

Pune:

17 October 2021 18:33 IST

Trainer Altaf Hussain’s Sultan Suleiman (N.S. Parmar up) claimed the Delhi Race Club Trophy, the main event of the opening day’s races of Pune racing season here on Sunday (Oct.17).

The winner is owned by M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy.

1. GOODNESS GRACIOUS PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: DILBAR (Shubham) 1, On Va Danser (Aniket) 2, Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 3 and Timeless Deeds (Dashrath) 4. 2-1/4, Lnk and 3/4. 1m 9.83s.

Owners: Mr. R. Rashid, Ms. Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan & Mr. Nikhil Nayar. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

2. ELOISE PLATE (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: RED MERLOT (Dashrath) 1, Marvellous (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Nothing To Worry (Akshay) 3 and Fortune Cookie (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Commandment. 1-1/2, 5 and 3/4. 1m 9.28s.

Owner: Mr. Laxmikumar Goculdas rep. B.S & Services Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

3. NAUVKHAL TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SANDRA’S SECRET (Ayyar) 1, Sufiyah (Parmar) 2, La Peregrina (Aniket) 3 and Kardashian (Rupesh) 4. Snk, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 58.67s.

(Note: In this race Saddle The Wind (Shubham up) broke down and dislodged her rider. Shubham was taken to the hospital).

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey & Mr. Saif H. Nensey. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

4. ALLEY CAT PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: JOAQUIN (Zervan) 1, Endeavour (C.S. Jodha) 2, Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Wild Fire (Peter) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and Sh. 58.86s.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

5. STRATEGIC MOVE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MINX (Kirtish) 1, Medora (Chouhan) 2, Petronia (Zervan) 3 and Chancellor (Yash Narredu) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 25.07s.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: SULTAN SULEIMAN (Parmar) 1, Grand Accord (Bhawani) 2, St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 3 and Mystic Bay (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-3/4, Nk and Sh. 1m 26.31s.

Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

7. CLASSIC TALK PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: FLAMING FIRE (Yash Narredu) 1, Kokomo (Sandesh) 2, Regal Command (Bhawani) 3 and Rasputin (C.S. Jodha) 4. Snk, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 26.60s.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mrs. B.E. Saldhana & Mr. Mark Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

8. NAUVKHAL TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: PEPPOLI (P. Dhebe) 1, Grand Architect (P. Shinde) 2, Lambretta (Bhawani) 3 and Anoushka (C.S. Jodha) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 59.20s.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

9. GOODNESS GRACIOUS PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: CELLINI (T.S. Jodha) 1, Beemer (Yash Narredu) 2, Goshawk (Parmar) 3 and Jetfire (P. Dhebe) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and Lnk. 1m 9.46s.

Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. G. Shewakramani & J.H. Damania. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.