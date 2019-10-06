Sultan Suleiman and Wizard Of Stocks excel

Sultan Suleiman and Wizard Of Stocks excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Star Sincierity (Gagandeep), Planetaire/Cape Of Good Hope (Peter) 39. They ended level.

800m: Night Hunt (K. Kadam), Gods Plan (Akshay) 50, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Tasman (S.J. Sunil), Monk (Niranjan) 54, 600/38.5. Both moved level freely. Mystic Bay (Yash), Astounding Bay (Kamble) 51.5, 600/38. Former was superior. Chephirah (C.S. Jodha), Kildare (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Macau (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Medici (V. Jodha) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Summer Air (Towfeeq), Midnight Moon (A. Gaikwad) 51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Regal Shot (Rupesh) 54, 600/40. Urged. Joplin (rb) 50, 600/37. Good. Colosseum (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Daddy’s Pride (T.S. Jodha), Golden Orchid (rb) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Tudor Hall (Mahesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Lesrel (K. Kadam) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Queenship (Yash), Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Knight Superior (Sandesh) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Dazzling Star (K. Kadam) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved well. Storm Breaker (Yash), Auspicious (Kamble) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Clark Kent (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Gazino (rb) 1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Impressed. Tenacious (C.S. Jodha), Titanium (V. Jodha) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Both moved level freely. Admo (Yash), Kruger (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former superior. Thunder Clap (Santosh), Ron (Baria) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former moved well.

1200m: One For Glory (Roushan), Treason (Akshay) 1-21, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Thomas Hardy (K. Kadam), Castilian (Akshay) 1-18, 1000/1-3.5, 800/50, 600/36. Former was one length superior. Whoopsidaisy (P. Naidu) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Slightly urged.

1400m: Victorious Sermon (Srinath) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Golden Era (Sandesh), Silver Storm (Baria) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Translator (S.J. Sunil), Tristar (Yash) 1-33.5, 1200/1-18.5, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Moriseiki (Santosh), Square Moon (Shubham) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Sultan Suleiman (Sandesh), Silver Flames (Zameer) 1-46, 1400/1-31, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former responded well and finished three lengths ahead. Latter joined at 1200m. Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj), Alexei (Zervan) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.