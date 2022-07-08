Sucre, Theon, Zuccarelli, Forseti and Pride’s Angel please

July 08, 2022 18:53 IST

Sucre, Theon, Zuccarelli, Forseti and Pride’s Angel pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 8).

Inner sand:

1000m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Miracle (Kirthis B) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Prime Abbess (Sandesh) 42. In fine trim. Andorra (Hindu S) 43.5. Easy. Slainte (Hindu S) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Holy Wish (rb) 44.5. Handy.

1000m: Thunderstruck (S.K. Paswan) 1-9.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Frederico (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Maintains form. Listen To Me (Akshay K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Worked well. Absara Star (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well. Divine Ray (Akshay K) 1-23, 1,0001-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Moving Ahead (S.K. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In pink of condition. Konabos (Suraj), Roman Power (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths behind. Tough Cookie (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved nicely. Scribbling Hopper (Akshay K) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/44. Retains form. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Kirthis B) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved attractively. Sucre (Akshay K), Queen Envied (rb) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Former put up a pleasing display and may strike soon.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-50, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. In fine condition. The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-58, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved freely.