Races

Sucre, Theon, Zuccarelli, Forseti and Pride’s Angel please

Sucre, Theon, Zuccarelli, Forseti and Pride’s Angel pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 8).

Inner sand:

1000m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Miracle (Kirthis B) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Prime Abbess (Sandesh) 42. In fine trim. Andorra (Hindu S) 43.5. Easy. Slainte (Hindu S) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Holy Wish (rb) 44.5. Handy.

1000m: Thunderstruck (S.K. Paswan) 1-9.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Frederico (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Maintains form. Listen To Me (Akshay K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Worked well. Absara Star (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well. Divine Ray (Akshay K) 1-23, 1,0001-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Moving Ahead (S.K. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In pink of condition. Konabos (Suraj), Roman Power (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths behind. Tough Cookie (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved nicely. Scribbling Hopper (Akshay K) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/44. Retains form. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Kirthis B) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved attractively. Sucre (Akshay K), Queen Envied (rb) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Former put up a pleasing display and may strike soon.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-50, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. In fine condition. The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-58, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved freely.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2022 6:57:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/sucre-theon-zuccarelli-forseti-and-prides-angel-please/article65616579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY