Sucre, Salento, Raisina Star, Peyo, Prague and Angel Bliss impress

September 24, 2022 18:07 IST

Sucre, Salento, Raisina Star, Peyo, Prague and Angel Bliss impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 24).

Inner sand:

600m: Embosom (rb), Solo Prince (rb) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Kalla Sakkare (Nazerul), Scarlet Ibis (rb) 1-9.5, 600/40. They moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh), Ultimate Choice (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished level. Baba Voss (Mark) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Capriati (S. John) 1-14, 600/43.5. Note. Princess Aura (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved well. Avondale (Saqlain), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Artemis Ignacia (Chetan G), By The Book (Rajesh B) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Mace (Vivek), Mega Success (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Stars above (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Nyaya (Saqlain), Schafenberg (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Prague (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Gold Multiplier (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. The Sovereign Orb (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Impressed. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Yazh (Hindu S) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well.

1400m: Tycoonist (Hasib A), Odin (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Raisina Star (Hasib A), Island Lass (Hindu S) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Peyo (Saqlain), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Galen (Hindu S), Cliffhanger (Hasib A) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Contador (S. John) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Dr Logan (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Worked well. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1600m: Kensington (S. John) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Sucre (B. Paswan) 1-51, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Salento (S. John) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,0001-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.