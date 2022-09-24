Sucre, Salento, Raisina Star, Peyo, Prague and Angel Bliss impress
Sucre, Salento, Raisina Star, Peyo, Prague and Angel Bliss impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 24).
Inner sand:
600m: Embosom (rb), Solo Prince (rb) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1000m: Kalla Sakkare (Nazerul), Scarlet Ibis (rb) 1-9.5, 600/40. They moved freely.
Outer sand:
600m: Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh), Ultimate Choice (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished level. Baba Voss (Mark) 45.5. Easy.
1000m: Capriati (S. John) 1-14, 600/43.5. Note. Princess Aura (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved well. Avondale (Saqlain), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Artemis Ignacia (Chetan G), By The Book (Rajesh B) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Mace (Vivek), Mega Success (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1200m: Stars above (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Nyaya (Saqlain), Schafenberg (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Prague (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Gold Multiplier (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. The Sovereign Orb (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Impressed. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Yazh (Hindu S) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well.
1400m: Tycoonist (Hasib A), Odin (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Raisina Star (Hasib A), Island Lass (Hindu S) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Peyo (Saqlain), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Galen (Hindu S), Cliffhanger (Hasib A) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Contador (S. John) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Dr Logan (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Worked well. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively.
1600m: Kensington (S. John) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Sucre (B. Paswan) 1-51, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Salento (S. John) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,0001-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.