Sucre, Mirra, Angel Bliss and Pinnacle Point impress

Sucre, Mirra, Angel Bliss and Pinnacle Point impressBENGALURU:
Sucre, Mirra, Angel Bliss and Pinnacle Point impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 10).
Inner sand:
1000m: War Trail (B. Paswan) 1-8.5, 600/41. Worked well.
Outer sand:
600m: Island Lass (Hindu S) 45.5. Easy. Southernaristocrat (rb) 44. Shaped well. Knotty Dancer (Antony) 46. Moved on the bit. Star Domination (rb), Sodashi (rb) 46. They moved freely. Dandi Satyagraha (rb) 46. Easy. Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 46.5. Handy.
1000m: Karanveer (P. Surya) 1-16, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Silver Flames (rb) 1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-16.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Legendary Striker (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.
1200m: Angel Bliss (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Schafenberg (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Contador (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.
1400m: Twilight Tornado (Arul) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Stretched out well. Sucre (rb), Automatic (B. Paswan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths in front with plenty in hand. Royal Glory (Qureshi), Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Prague (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. In fine condition.
1600m: Mirra (S. John) 1-58, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasing display.