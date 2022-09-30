Sucre, De Villiers, The Sovereign Orb, Ascoval and Tranquilo please

BENGALURU:
September 30, 2022 17:36 IST

Sucre, De Villiers, The Sovereign Orb, Ascoval and Tranquilo pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 30).

Inner sand:

1000m: Oxytocin (rb), Scarlet Ibis (rb) 1-9.5, 600/39.5. They worked well.

1200m: Elite Agent (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. They moved impressively.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

1600m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-49, 1,400/1-34.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1000m: Chinky Pinky (Indrajeet), Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Granpar (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Julio (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Real Presence) (Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former moved better. Schafenberg (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Maun Vrat) (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. A good display.

1400m: The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Stamford Bridge (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,000/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Tranquilo (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1600m: Sucre (B. Paswan) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Dr. Logan (rb) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

