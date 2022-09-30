Races

Sucre, De Villiers, The Sovereign Orb, Ascoval and Tranquilo please

Sucre, De Villiers, The Sovereign Orb, Ascoval and Tranquilo pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 30).

Inner sand:

1000m: Oxytocin (rb), Scarlet Ibis (rb) 1-9.5, 600/39.5. They worked well.

1200m: Elite Agent (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. They moved impressively.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

1600m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-49, 1,400/1-34.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1000m: Chinky Pinky (Indrajeet), Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Granpar (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Julio (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Real Presence) (Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former moved better. Schafenberg (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Maun Vrat) (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. A good display.

1400m: The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Stamford Bridge (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,000/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Tranquilo (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1600m: Sucre (B. Paswan) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Dr. Logan (rb) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.


