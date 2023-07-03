ADVERTISEMENT

Successor, Wall Street and Golden Neil catch the eye

July 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PUNE:

Successor, Wall Street and Golden Neil caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Toscana (rb) 42. Easy. Axlrod (rb), Scorcese (rb) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Starry Spirit (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Silent Knight (Shelar) 57, 600/43. Easy. Zip Along (Aniket), Yawar (Mustakim) 57, 600/42. They were level. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. New Dimension (S.J. Sunil), Smiles Of Fortune (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Worked well. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (Shelar) 55, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Wild Hammer (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Enabler (Shelar), Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Irish Gold (Mosin), Mi Arion (P. Vinod) 56, 600/42. Former ended five lengths in front. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Galway Bay (Shubham) 55, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Its My Time (P. Vinod), Intense Belief (P. Naidu) 55, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil), Amber Knight (Shubham) 57, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mojo (Merchant) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Senorita D (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shubham) 56, 600/42. They were level. Habibi (app), Champagne Smile (P. Naidu) 57, 600/44. Pair easy. Sky Hawk (P. Naidu), Fortune Teller (Merchant) 55, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Both were level. Successor (P. Vinod), Goldiva (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Cascade (rb) 58, 600/43. Easy. Floyd (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Dufy (P. Naidu), Toofan (Merchant) 54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Responded well. Star Romance (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Doc Martin (rb) 55, 600/41. Good. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), Lively Mister (Shubham) 55, 600/41. They moved together freely. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu), Murwara Princess (Merchant) 55, 600/41. The finished level. Anoushka (Merchant), Dowsabel (P. Naidu) 56, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 55, 600/42. Moved freely.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was four lengths superior.

Noted on July 2: Inner sand: 600m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 40. Easy. Midsummer Star (Zameer), Bramhos (Ranjane) 40. They ended level.

800m: Ultimo (Ranjane), Bomber (Zameer) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Market King (Ranjane), In Contention (Zameer) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Truly Epic (Hamir), Freedom (Shelar) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Malakhi (Mansoor) 1-12, 600/42. Easy.

