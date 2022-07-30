Races

Successor shines

Successor shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 30) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Star (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Yash) 53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Pokerface (Zervan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Habibi (Mosin), Champagne Smile (Vinod) 54, 600/41. They were urged and the former ended three lengths in front. Ginsburg (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Weronika (Mosin), Victoria Peak (Vinod) 51, 600/39. They moved level freely.

Advertisement
Advertisement

1000m: Cold Pursuit (Ayyar), Rastafarian (Vinod) 1-9, 600/41. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Attenborough (Kaviraj), Winning Legacy (Nirmal) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They were urged and former finished five lengths ahead. Fashion Icon (Mosin), Love Warrior (Ayyar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Successor (Vinod), It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former made up three lengths and finished a distance ahead. Former impressed. Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Lady Cadet (Nirmal), Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Both were urged and finished level. DYF (M.S. Deora), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-9, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished a length ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...