Successor shines

July 30, 2022 17:41 IST

Successor shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 30) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Star (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Yash) 53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Pokerface (Zervan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Habibi (Mosin), Champagne Smile (Vinod) 54, 600/41. They were urged and the former ended three lengths in front. Ginsburg (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Weronika (Mosin), Victoria Peak (Vinod) 51, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: Cold Pursuit (Ayyar), Rastafarian (Vinod) 1-9, 600/41. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Attenborough (Kaviraj), Winning Legacy (Nirmal) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They were urged and former finished five lengths ahead. Fashion Icon (Mosin), Love Warrior (Ayyar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Successor (Vinod), It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former made up three lengths and finished a distance ahead. Former impressed. Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Lady Cadet (Nirmal), Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Both were urged and finished level. DYF (M.S. Deora), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-9, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished a length ahead.