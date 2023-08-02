ADVERTISEMENT

Successor, Rasputin and Flaming Lamborgini excel

August 02, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - PUNE:

Successor, Rasputin and Flaming Lamborgini excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Impunity (Neeraj) 42. Easy. Spiritual Rock (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Snowfall (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Divine Thoughts (Lalkar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Dangerous (Chouhan) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Believe (H. Gore) 57, 600/43. Easy. Into The Storm (Kaviraj) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Kinzhal (Dashrath), Harriet (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Kiefer (Hamir), Opus Dei (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Christophany (Hamir), Sloane Square (Shelar) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Art Collector (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Urged. Renaissance Art (I. Shaikh) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Sovereign Grey (Lalkar), Khaleesi (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/39. Both were urged and ended level. Rasputin (Hamir) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Gimme (P. Dhebe), Mufaza (rb) 52, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Rush (Kirtish), La Belle (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Chopin (Kirtish) 56, 600/43. Easy. Bugatti (Chouhan), Capitolium (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. They ended level. Supreme Spirit (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Rodri (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Note. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Urged. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Hela (app) 53, 600/39. Pressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Dyf (Kaviraj), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Multiverse (M.S. Deora), Madras Cheque (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Lord Murphy (T.S. Jodha), Myrcella (Zeeshan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Mojito (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good work. In Contention (S. Amit), Own Voice (Dashrath) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They finished together freely. Juliette (Bhawani), Blazing Bay (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former pleased. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha), Freedom (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair urged and finished level. Democracy (Kirtish), Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved freely.

1200m: Kubric (H. Gore) 1-26, 600/43. Moved freely. Successor (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Irish Gold (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well.

1400m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-42, 600/44. Shaped well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US