Successor, Rasputin and Flaming Lamborgini excel

August 02, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - PUNE:

Successor, Rasputin and Flaming Lamborgini excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Impunity (Neeraj) 42. Easy. Spiritual Rock (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Snowfall (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Divine Thoughts (Lalkar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Dangerous (Chouhan) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Believe (H. Gore) 57, 600/43. Easy. Into The Storm (Kaviraj) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Kinzhal (Dashrath), Harriet (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Kiefer (Hamir), Opus Dei (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Christophany (Hamir), Sloane Square (Shelar) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Art Collector (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Urged. Renaissance Art (I. Shaikh) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Sovereign Grey (Lalkar), Khaleesi (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/39. Both were urged and ended level. Rasputin (Hamir) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Gimme (P. Dhebe), Mufaza (rb) 52, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Rush (Kirtish), La Belle (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Chopin (Kirtish) 56, 600/43. Easy. Bugatti (Chouhan), Capitolium (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. They ended level. Supreme Spirit (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Rodri (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Note. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Urged. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Hela (app) 53, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Dyf (Kaviraj), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Multiverse (M.S. Deora), Madras Cheque (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Lord Murphy (T.S. Jodha), Myrcella (Zeeshan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Mojito (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good work. In Contention (S. Amit), Own Voice (Dashrath) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They finished together freely. Juliette (Bhawani), Blazing Bay (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former pleased. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha), Freedom (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair urged and finished level. Democracy (Kirtish), Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved freely.

1200m: Kubric (H. Gore) 1-26, 600/43. Moved freely. Successor (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Irish Gold (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well.

1400m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-42, 600/44. Shaped well.