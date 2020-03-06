Successor, Mount Moriah and Exotic Queen impress

Mumbai:

06 March 2020 18:54 IST

Successor, Mount Moriah and Exotic Queen impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Run Forrest Run (Kuldeep), Super Mario (Zeeshan) 39. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Taimur (Rupesh) 52, 600/39.5. Moved well. Periwinkle (Nazil) 53, 600/39.5. Urged in the last part. Sandalphon (Zameer) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Gold Magic (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Lion King (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 50.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Golden Steal (Vinod), Recall Of You (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Trinket (V. Jodha) 57, 600/44. Pressed.

1000m: Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. Ron (Santosh), Square Moon (Malam) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Seasons Greetings (Kharadi), Royalty (Zervan) 1-11, 600/42. They ended level. Brianna (Shubham), Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 1-12, 600/42.5. Both were easy. Killer Clown (Kuldeep), Superleggera (Zeeshan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Gusty Girl (Vinod), Belenus (Pradeep) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Successor (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41. Pushed.