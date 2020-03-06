Races

Successor, Mount Moriah and Exotic Queen impress

Successor, Mount Moriah and Exotic Queen impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Run Forrest Run (Kuldeep), Super Mario (Zeeshan) 39. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Taimur (Rupesh) 52, 600/39.5. Moved well. Periwinkle (Nazil) 53, 600/39.5. Urged in the last part. Sandalphon (Zameer) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Gold Magic (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Lion King (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 50.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Golden Steal (Vinod), Recall Of You (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Trinket (V. Jodha) 57, 600/44. Pressed.

1000m: Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. Ron (Santosh), Square Moon (Malam) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Seasons Greetings (Kharadi), Royalty (Zervan) 1-11, 600/42. They ended level. Brianna (Shubham), Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 1-12, 600/42.5. Both were easy. Killer Clown (Kuldeep), Superleggera (Zeeshan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Gusty Girl (Vinod), Belenus (Pradeep) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Successor (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41. Pushed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 6:55:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/successor-mount-moriah-and-exotic-queen-impress/article31001945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY