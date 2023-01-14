Successor, Juliette, Botero and Northern Lights show out

January 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Mumbai

Successor, Juliette, Botero and Northern Lights showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 14) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: The Godfather (Zameer), Fiero/Bubbly Bellini (Sandesh) 42. Pair level. Giant Star (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Walter (Ajinkya), Toscana (N.B. Kuldeep) 56, 600/42. They finished level. Ciana (app), Reminiscence (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Generosity (Umesh), Tess (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Kamaria (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Gazino (rb) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Mi Arion (Mosin), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 55, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Racing Romance (Kirtish), Stole My Heart (N. Bhosale) 54, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Little Minister (Merchant), Nusrat (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Former finished well clear.

1000m: Rubik Star (T. Atul) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Cordelia (Chouhan), Capitolium (C. Umesh) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Inamorata (Chouhan) 1-13, 600/45. Easy. Rush (N. Bhosale), Christofle (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Impunity (C. Umesh), Democracy (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Caliph (Bhawani), Midas Touch (T. Atul) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Des Marquis (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Kings Retreat (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Opus Dei (Vishal), Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. The President (P. Vinod), Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Impressed.

1400m: Successor (P. Vinod) 1-34, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively.

1600m: Botero (C. Umesh) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape.

1800m: Northern Lights (Kirtish) 2-6, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively.

