ADVERTISEMENT

Successor, Juliette, Botero and Northern Lights show out

January 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Mumbai

Successor, Juliette, Botero and Northern Lights showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 14) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: The Godfather (Zameer), Fiero/Bubbly Bellini (Sandesh) 42. Pair level. Giant Star (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Walter (Ajinkya), Toscana (N.B. Kuldeep) 56, 600/42. They finished level. Ciana (app), Reminiscence (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Generosity (Umesh), Tess (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Kamaria (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Gazino (rb) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Mi Arion (Mosin), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 55, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Racing Romance (Kirtish), Stole My Heart (N. Bhosale) 54, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Little Minister (Merchant), Nusrat (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Former finished well clear.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Rubik Star (T. Atul) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Cordelia (Chouhan), Capitolium (C. Umesh) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Inamorata (Chouhan) 1-13, 600/45. Easy. Rush (N. Bhosale), Christofle (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Impunity (C. Umesh), Democracy (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Caliph (Bhawani), Midas Touch (T. Atul) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Des Marquis (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Kings Retreat (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Opus Dei (Vishal), Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. The President (P. Vinod), Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Impressed.

1400m: Successor (P. Vinod) 1-34, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively.

1600m: Botero (C. Umesh) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape.

1800m: Northern Lights (Kirtish) 2-6, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US