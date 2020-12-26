Successor, Grand Royal, Incredible Star, Bolivia and Hadar excel

Successor, Grand Royal, Incredible Star, Bolivia and Hadar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 26).

Inner sand:

600m: Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 42.5. Moved well. My Kingdom (Shahar Babu) 44.5. Handy.

800m: Incredible Star (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Green Channel (rb), Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. Maidstone (Kamigallu), Pacific Dunes (Janardhan P) 59.5, 600/45.5. They were easy. Tigress Paw (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Elegance Mine (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Parrys Corner (rb) 1-0.5, 600/43. Good. Be My Star (Umesh), Gardiner (rb) 1-1, 600/45. Hadar (A.M. Alam) 55, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Arazinger (S. Kamble), Rhiannon (B. Nikhil) 1-0.5, 600/45. Latter better. Sweet Fragrance (rb), Tower Of Strength (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5.

1000m: Fast Car (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Marshall (Shahar Babu), Proposed (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former who was pushed finished a length in front.

1200m: Successor (P. Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. In great heart. Platini (M. Bhaskar) 1-25, 1000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. In good condition.

Gate practice — 1000m: Knight Envied (rb), Masterpiece (rb), Star Twist (Iltaf Hussain) 1-5. They jumped out well. Annexed (rb), Emelda (rb), Star Convey (rb) 1-5.5. Emelda was the pick. Wild Frank (rb), Shadow Of Love (B. Nikhil) 1-7.5. Wise Don (Farhan) 1-7.5. Bolivia (Umesh), Amendment (Shahar Babu), Royal Rules (Kabdhar) 1-3.5. Bolivia Caught the eye. Rum Runner (rb), King Horof (rb), Magic Storm (rb) 1-10.5. They took a good jump. Desert Force (Iltaf Hussain), a 2-y-o (Planetaire-Ruby Queen) (rb), Stella Superiore (rb) 1-4.5. Desert Force impressed. Star Ranking (N. Murugan), Breaking Bounds (Umesh) 1-3.5. They are in fine condition. Sir Baffert (Farhan), Silver Hawk (rb), 1-7. Former jumped out smartly and finished a distance in front. Victoria’s Secret (B. Nikhil), Talan (rb) 1-7.5. They jumped out well. Queen Of Gibraltar (App), Rippling Waters (rb) 1-3. Former outpaced her companion. Gallant Star (rb), Ganton (Kamigallu) 1-7.5. A fit pair.

Outer sand: 800m: Grand Royal (App) 56.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Off Shore Breeze (Sham Kumar), Majestic Wind (B. Nikhil) 56.5 and 42.5. Former slightly urged and finished a length ahead.

1000m: Rafaele (Azad Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.