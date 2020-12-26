Races

Successor, Grand Royal, Incredible Star, Bolivia and Hadar excel

Successor, Grand Royal, Incredible Star, Bolivia and Hadar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 26).

Inner sand:

600m: Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 42.5. Moved well. My Kingdom (Shahar Babu) 44.5. Handy.

800m: Incredible Star (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Green Channel (rb), Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. Maidstone (Kamigallu), Pacific Dunes (Janardhan P) 59.5, 600/45.5. They were easy. Tigress Paw (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Elegance Mine (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Parrys Corner (rb) 1-0.5, 600/43. Good. Be My Star (Umesh), Gardiner (rb) 1-1, 600/45. Hadar (A.M. Alam) 55, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Arazinger (S. Kamble), Rhiannon (B. Nikhil) 1-0.5, 600/45. Latter better. Sweet Fragrance (rb), Tower Of Strength (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5.

1000m: Fast Car (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Marshall (Shahar Babu), Proposed (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former who was pushed finished a length in front.

1200m: Successor (P. Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. In great heart. Platini (M. Bhaskar) 1-25, 1000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. In good condition.

Gate practice — 1000m: Knight Envied (rb), Masterpiece (rb), Star Twist (Iltaf Hussain) 1-5. They jumped out well. Annexed (rb), Emelda (rb), Star Convey (rb) 1-5.5. Emelda was the pick. Wild Frank (rb), Shadow Of Love (B. Nikhil) 1-7.5. Wise Don (Farhan) 1-7.5. Bolivia (Umesh), Amendment (Shahar Babu), Royal Rules (Kabdhar) 1-3.5. Bolivia Caught the eye. Rum Runner (rb), King Horof (rb), Magic Storm (rb) 1-10.5. They took a good jump. Desert Force (Iltaf Hussain), a 2-y-o (Planetaire-Ruby Queen) (rb), Stella Superiore (rb) 1-4.5. Desert Force impressed. Star Ranking (N. Murugan), Breaking Bounds (Umesh) 1-3.5. They are in fine condition. Sir Baffert (Farhan), Silver Hawk (rb), 1-7. Former jumped out smartly and finished a distance in front. Victoria’s Secret (B. Nikhil), Talan (rb) 1-7.5. They jumped out well. Queen Of Gibraltar (App), Rippling Waters (rb) 1-3. Former outpaced her companion. Gallant Star (rb), Ganton (Kamigallu) 1-7.5. A fit pair.

Outer sand: 800m: Grand Royal (App) 56.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Off Shore Breeze (Sham Kumar), Majestic Wind (B. Nikhil) 56.5 and 42.5. Former slightly urged and finished a length ahead.

1000m: Rafaele (Azad Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

