Successor, Dyf and Arc De Triomphe impress

August 25, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - PUNE:

Successor, Dyf and Arc De Triomphe impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arbitrage (Gore) 40. Easy.

800m: Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Lady Cadet (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mirae (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Urged. Bombay (Aniket) 52, 600/38. Pushed. Showman (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Slightly urged. Endurance (C.S. Jodha), Sloane Square (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Pair urged and ended level. Midsummer Star (Ajinkya), Toscana (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Souza (Chouhan), Chauvelin (R. Manish) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Come Back Please (Prasad) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Yawar (Mustakim), Hilma Klint (Aniket) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and finished level.

1200m: Away She Goes (Saba), Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde) 1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Both were urged and eded level. Successor (P. Vinod) 1-16, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Excelled.

1400m: Dyf (Gagandeep), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. They were well in hand and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Candescent Star (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Jumped out well. Anoushka (Aniket) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Friends First (P. Vinod), Mi Arion (Mosin) 1-11, 600/44. They were easy. Zucarro (R. Manish) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.