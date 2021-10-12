Successor and Flying Scotsman impress

Successor and Flying Scotsman impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 12) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Deep Thoughts (Zeeshan), Spirit Bay (rb) 38. They moved level freely. Agostini Carracci (Zervan) 38. Moved freely. Golden Strike (M.S. Deora), Ginsburg (Santosh) 38. Pair level. Cupido (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. Cognosco (Ayyar) 42. Easy.

800m: Buckley (V. Jodha), Above The Law (S.J. Sunil) 51.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Accenture (Mansoor), Walk The Talk (Raghuveer) 53, 600/39.5. Both moved together freely. Princess Shania (Akshay), Expedition (Zervan) 55.5, 600/41. Both were level. Lit (Parmar), Hellbent (Sandesh) 56, 600/42. They ended level. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Sky Fall (Rupesh) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Abhishola (V. Jodha), Bernini (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38.5. They finished level. In It To Win It (Santosh), Euphoric (C.S. Jodha) 54.5, 600/41. Pair easy. Sir Ramon (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Tristar (rb), Caesar (rb) 53.5, 600/39. They were easy. Judy Blue Eyes (rb) 51, 600/37.5. Good work. Hot To Trot (Hamir), Scotland (Mansoor) 52.5, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely. Red Carnation (app) 50, 600/37.5. Pressed. Head Honcho (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Intense Approach (V.Jodha) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Gazino (rb) 53.5, 600/39. Easy. Kratos (rb), Steppenwolf (rb) 54, 600/39.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Naxos (app) 54.5, 600/43. Easy. Black Cherry (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Kildare (V. Jodha), Narakamicie (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Tanahaiyaan (P. Naidu), Anoushka (Zameer) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Kardashian (Zameer), Fendi (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Fortune Cookie (Ayyar), Indian Crown (rb) 56, 600/41. Former better. Dalasan (rb), Perfect Perfecto (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Superleggra (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Shaped well. Time (Neeraj), Enjoy (Nadeem) 1-6, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Summer Night (S.J. Sunil), Trouvaille (V. Jodha) 1-8, 600/39. They were easy and finished level. Fidato (Shelar), Aah Bella (Hamir) 1-7, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Own Voice (Dashrath), Philanthropist (V. Jodha) 1-8, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Giant Star (V. Bunde) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Beemer (P. Vinod), Belenus (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/838. Former strode out well and finished a length in front. Flying Scotsman (Shelar), Count Of Savoy (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level. Executive Decision (S.J. Sunil), Cold Pursuit (Dashrath) 1-7, 600/40. They finished level. Gusty Girl (P. Vinod), Chancellor (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former beat the latter by four lengths. Former to note. Caprifila (Raghuveer), Melania (Shelar) 1-11, 600/43. Pair level. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Silver Bells (Dashrath), Truth And Dare (C.S. Jodha) 1-5.5, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Impermanence (Zervan) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Circle Of Love (Hamir), Mishka’s Pride (Shelar) 1-26, 600/43. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Caprisca (Zervan) 1-23, 600/40. Moved freely. Successor (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.