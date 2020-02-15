Successor and Finalist catch the eye

Successor and Finalist caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Power Of Neath (Late Quail Hollow) (rb) 41. Easy. Between Friends (rb) 40. Easy. Pepper (rb), Brianna (Shubham) 41. Pair easy.

800m: Allegria (A. Prakash) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Falconette (Kaviraj) 50.5, 600/38. Moved freely. Finalist (Aniket) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: Spiro Spero (Dashrath), Smoky Haze (Nirmal), Retained Asset (Malam) and Warrior Clan (Santosh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They moved together freely. Joaquin (Zeeshan), Benefactor (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Classicus (A. Prakash), Arrecife (A. Gaikwad) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Twinspire (Pereira), Sandra’s Secret (Hamir) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level. Successor (David Egan) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Bold Legend (David Egan), Fire N Ice (Kharadi) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely.

1600m: Wizard Of Stocks (Parmar) 1-54, 600/42. Moved freely.

1800m: Sacred Roman (Kharadi) 2-9, 600/43. Shaped well.