Succession, Zucardi, Augusta catch the eye

Succession, Zucardi, Augusta, Shivaratri, Emperor Ashoka and Rule Of Emperors caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 6).

Outer sand

1000m: Lordship (Farhan Alam), Berrettini (Shahar Babu) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed and finished half a length behind. Royal Symbol (Shahar Babu), Gatlin (Farhan Alam) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They strode out well. Maranello (Sai Vamsi), Bold Fleet (B. Dharshan) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43. They were extended and the former finished five lengths in front. Succession (S. Kamble) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. He moved well within himself. Kings Show (B. Dharshan) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1200m: Zucardi (Shahar Babu), Augusta (Farhan Alam) 1-33, 1,000/1-11, 800/54.5, 600/42. They put up a pleasing display, former to note. Emelda (rb), My Opinion (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41.5. They are in fine nick, former finished five lengths in front.

Inner sand

600m: Demerara (Angad) 46.5. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 42.5. Easy. Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar) 40.5. Urged.

800m: Star Proof (rb) 1-0, 600/47. Easy. Daiyamondo (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Worked well. Tifosi (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Royal Falcon (Inayat), Glorious Legend (rb) 57, 600/42. They were urged and the former finished three lengths in front. Memory Lane (Sham Kumar), Torbert (Inayat) 57, 600/42. A fit pair.

1000m: Wind Symbol (C. Brisson), Emperor Ashoka (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Latter showed out. Flying Safe (rb), Come Calling (rb), 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Handsome (N. Murugan), Papparazi (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Shivaratri (Sham Kumar), Dark Son (C. Brisson) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They are in fine fettle. Pacific (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Handy. My Call (rb), Carnoustie (N. Murugan) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46. Former finished a length in front. Embankment (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Priceless Beauty (S. Kamble), Alexander (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/41. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Single Malt (Manikandan), Knotty Ash (Sai Vamsi) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former pleased. William Wallace (rb), Star Romance (S. Kamble) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Latter who was three lengths behind at the start moved attractively and finished well in front. Electric (rb), a 3-y-o (Pinson-Premier Perception) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They finished together. Blue Sapphire (rb), Ocean Love (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Stretched out well. Speed Master (S. Kamble) 1-13, 800/57, 600/39.5. Pushed. Hope And Glory (Shahar Babu), Angelino (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Mujer (Md. Feroze), Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Fast Play (rb), Radiant Joy (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Soul Message (Shahar Babu), Branka (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They were level. Orin Swift (rb) 1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Saint Emilion (rb), Still I Rise (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Sir Baffert (rb), Bernardini (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 800/57.5, 600/45. They were eased up. Anrianno (Angad) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.


