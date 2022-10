Succession, Star Romance, Nightjar and Wonderful Era excel

October 25, 2022 20:56 IST

Succession, Star Romance, Nightjar and Wonderful Era excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 25).

Outer sand: 600m: Bay Of Naples (Ramandeep) 45.5. Easy. Cuban Pete (rb) 47. Ignition (rb) 45.

800m: Senora Bianca (Khet Singh) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Wild Frank (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-0, 600/46. They were easy. Undeniable (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Farhan Alam) 52.5, 600/41. They impressed.

1000m: Angel Heart (rb), Sacre Couer (Khet Singh) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. They moved well and finished level. Demesthenes (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Proposed (rb), Arapaho (Khet Singh) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ultrasonic) (R. Manish), Cartel (B. Dharshan) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. They worked well, former finished three lengths in front. Queen Of Fame (Ramandeep) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Ms Boss (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Fit.

Inner sand: 600m: Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 41. In good shape. Benin Bronze (Indrajeet Kumar) 41.5. Brotherhood (Ramandeep) 44. Easy.

800m: Grand Royal (rb), Symphony In Style (rb) 55, 600/41. A fit pair. Innisbrook (S. Kamble) 58, 600/42. Urged. Succession (M. Bhaskar) 51, 600/36. A fine display. Dancing Grace (Ramandeep) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Eyes Of Falcon (S. Imran) 54.5, 600/42. Well in hand. Veleska (rb) 54.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 53.5, 600/39.5. In good condition. Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Thomas Hardy (Khat Singh) 1-2, 600/47.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Willow Point) (rb), Flurry Heart (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Boltonic (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good condition. Bella Amor (Farhan Alam) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Sunset Sail) (S. Imran), 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni), (R. Manish), Run Happy Run (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. A fit trio. Jack Richer (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41.5. Worked well. Nightjar (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37.5. Responded well to the urgings. Icy River (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. Handy. Strombosis (rb), Storm Flag (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43. They were easy. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Stretched out well. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved fluently. Grey Twilight (Ramandeep) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Cheval Blanc (rb), Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They finished together. Arakara (S. Imran) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/45. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapman’s Peak) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Katahdin (Manikandan) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Butterfly (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Eased up. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. La Jefa (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Eased up.

1200m: Majestic Charmer (Farhan Alam) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43. Good. Pappa Rich (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Catalyst (Farid Ansari) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Handy. Wonderful Era (Farhan Alam) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Pleased.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh), Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-3.60. They took a good jump. Abilitare (Ishwar Singh), Mystify (S. Imran) 1-5.10. Former jumped out well and finished a distance in front. Priceless Beauty (M. Bhaskar), Walking Brave (rb) 1-7.64. A level jump. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan), Dun It Again (rb), Gatlin (S. Imran) 1-5.74. The trio jumped out well.

Noted on Monday (Oct. 24):

Outer sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (Farhan Alam), Salome (rb) 48.5. Lionel (Farhan Alam), Wolf Creek (rb) 48. They moved freely. Neziah (Farhan Alam), Jahzara (rb) 48.

800m: Starkova (rb), Suryakrishi (rb) 58, 600/44. They shaped well. Lord Moi (rb), Gandolfini (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (Farhan Alam), Dome Fonteyn (rb), Gold Fame (rb) 42.5. They shaped well. 800m: Pacific (Manikandan) 1-0, 600/45. Well in hand. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night Of Stars) (rb), Perfect Blend (rb) 58.5, 600/42. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Wood Art (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Fit. Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Majestic Charmer (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Right Move (A.M. Alam) 56, 600/41.5. Unextended. Ignition (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave) (rb), Flurry Heart (rb), (Sedgefield - Willow Point) rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They finished in that order. Ocean Love (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Prince Of Windsor (rb), Bohemian Grandeur (Rajendra Singh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Latter showed out. Regal Kid (rb), Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Lady Blazer (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. They worked well. Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Hope And Glory (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Easy. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Handy. Catalyst (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Storm Flag (Manikandan), Strombosis (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40.5. They impressed. Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved fluently. Mujer (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/56. Eased up. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (rb), Angelino (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Latter finished two lengths in front. A Wink Annda Smile (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Strode out well. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cairo (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 23):

Outer sand: 600m: Musanda (rb) 46.5. Amore (rb) 38.5. In fine shape. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Easy. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Cairo (rb) 42.5.

800m: Lordship (Koshi Kumar), Royal Pearl (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Eagle Bluff (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Sunny Isles (rb), Wakanda (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Dark Son (Inayat), Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam) 54.5, 600/41. They are in fine trim. Gold Kite (S. Kamble), Showmanship (M.S. Deora) 57.5, 600/43.5. They were easy. First Empress (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Tudor Crown (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Oberon (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Magic Moment (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (S. Kamble) 1-1, 600/46. They moved freely. Allabout Cecil (S. A. Amit), Moriset (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. They moved together. Ginsburg (M.S. Deora) 55.5, 600/42. In good shape. Kings Show (B. Dharshan), Magnetism (R. Manish) 57.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 56, 600/43. Moved with plenty in hand. Empress Royal (Farhan Alam), Serenity Princess (rb) 56, 600/42. They were pushed, former finished three lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Dali - Starlet) (rb), a 2-y-o (Whatthescript - Laurita)) (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Dazzling Dynamite (rb), The Rebel (rb) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. They shaped well. Kundavai (R. Manish), Angavai (B. Dharshan) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. They were eased up. Jungledreams (Koshi Kumar), Royal Baron (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. They were extended and finished together. Zaneta (S.A. Amit) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Mr Kool (Inayat), Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. They pleased. Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble), Winning Legacy (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43. Former ended a length in front. Be Calm (S.A. Amit) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. Easy. Windermere (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Reign of Terror (B. Dharshan), Fiat Justitia (R. Manish) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. They impressed. Catelyn (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Easy. Glorious Grace (A.M. Alam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved on the bit. Rubert (Inayat), Supreme Dance (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Wise Don (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (B. Dharshan), A 2-y-o (Fiero - Sunset Sail) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Beejay (M.S. Deora), Lady Cadet (S. Kamble) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/55, 600/43.5. Latter, who was four lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished a length in front. Multicrown (rb), Multiwave (S.A. Amit) 1-32, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Maranello (rb), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. They worked well.

Inner sand: 600m: Amarone (rb) 42.5. Well in hand. Durango (rb), Magical Wish (Ishwar Shing) 42. They finished level. Amore (rb) 38.5. Fit. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 44. Ziana (M. Bhaskar) 42. In good shape. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Forty Christina) (rb) 47.5.

800m: Chaitanya (rb), Protea (rb) 58.5, 600/45. They were easy and level. Shivaratri (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Welcome Chakkaram (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Wood Art (rb) 58, 600/45. Storm Breaker (rb), Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-2, 600/45.5. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/41. Unextended. Diamond And Pearls (Inayat), Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam) 54.5, 600/40. They moved well. Diamond Gold (rb) 58, 600/43. Urged. Embankment (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 55, 600/42. Well in hand. Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 1-3, 600/48. Star Of Texas (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Fast Play (Koshi Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/46.5.

1000m: Lady Mimi (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Safety (rb) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. She moved well within herself. Emperor Charmavet (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Carnoustie (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Star Baffert (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Vulcanic (P.S. Kaviraj), Angel Light (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They moved fluently. Attenborough (M.S. Deora), Herring (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former showed out. Ms Boss (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Hope And Glory (Ishwar Singh) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Alcaraz (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Star Fling (S.A. Amit), Rwanda (rb) 1-6.82. They jumped out well. Cedar Wood (A.M. Alam), Autumn Shower (rb) 1-9.10. They took a good jump. Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh), Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-5.60. They jumped out together and the former finished a distance in front. Priceless Beauty (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (rb) 1-6.15. A level jump. Sheer Elegance (Khet Singh), Fabulous Show (rb) 1-5.58. They jumped out smartly.