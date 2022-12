Succession, Sparkles, Trending Princess, Star Lap and Beejay please

December 20, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Succession, Sparkles, Trending Princess, Star Lap and Beejay pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Sovereign Power (rb) 46. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz-Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Easy. Ascot Queen (rb) 44. Tudor Crown (rb) 43.

800m: Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/43. Urged. Strong Breeze (S. Kabdhar) 1-1, 600/44.5. Easy. Symphony In Style (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Star Lap (S. Kamble), Beejay (M.S. Deora) 55.5, 600/42. They strode out well.

1000m: Durango (rb) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Easy. Succession (Mudassar) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/40. In fine nick. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42.5. Moved well.

Inner sand: 800m: Sparkles (C. Brisson) 55, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Ginsburg (M.S. Deora) 1-3, 600/48. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar), Great Spirit (B. Dharshan) 59, 600/45. Former finished four lengths in front. Starkova (rb), Neziah (rb), Jahzara (rb) 1-1, 600/46. They finished in that order. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (Farhan Alam), Salome (rb) 59.5, 600/46.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Wood Art (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. In fine shape. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Impressed. Dominant (A.M.Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Babu Vamsee (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/44.5. Urged. Star Waves (Inayat) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Easy. Henrietta (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Black Label (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Handy. Swarga (C. Brisson) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Ms Boss (Ramandeep) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Sasakwa (rb), 1-13, 800/1-1, 600/48. Eased up. Desert Storm (rb), 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43. Urged. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Star Texas (rb), Awesomeness (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Baverley Hills (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/44.5.

1200m: Albinus (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 45. Easy. Kaamla (rb) 1-29.5, (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Air Marshall (rb), Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 1-10.91. They jumped out well. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar), Serenity Princess (Farid Ansari) 1-10.59. Former finished four lengths in front. Romualdo (A.M. Alam), Shivaratri (P. Sai Kumar), Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson) 1-8.21. Shivaratri was slow at the start but covered good ground and finished together. The Intimidator (rb), Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam), Suryakrishi (Mudassar) 1-6.92. They took a level jump. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Saffire Song) (rb), Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh) 1-12.78. Latter missed the jump, brushed up and finished level. Sir Baffert (S. Imran), Amore (B. Dharshan) 1-4.72. Former, who was slowly off, moved impressively and finished a distance in front. Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar), Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 1-6.94. They jumped out well. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam), Karadeniz (rb), Glorious Victory (rb) 1-6.40. First two named were the pick. Secret Of Love (rb), Western Girl (Koshi Kumar), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 1-11.68. The trio took a good jump. Miss Allure (B. Dharshan), Immortal Love (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.41. They jumped out smartly.