Succession primed to repeat in the feature event

February 23, 2022 00:30 IST

: Succession, who maintain form, may repeat in the Shadowfax Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

1. ARIES HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 1-45 p.m.: 1. Ginsburg (5) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Planet Of Cape (4) B. Dharshan 60, 3. Rwanda (8) C. Umesh 59.5, 4. Air Marshall (2) A. Imran Khan 58, 5. Ziana (6) S. Kamble 55, 6. Sea Script (1) Ramandeep 54, 7. Amber Lightning (3) Nakhat Singh 53.5 and 10. Arakara (7) Shahar Babu 53.5.

1. GINSBURG, 2. RWANDA, 3. AMBER LIGHTNING

2. HIGHLAND WARRIOR HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,100m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-15: 1. Shadow Of Love (10) M.S. Deora 60, 2. GreyTwilight (6) Yash Narredu 58, 3. Star Proof (2) Shaliyar Khan 58, 4. Glorious Victory (5) Inayat 56.5, 5. Red Hot Jet (8) Jagadeesh 56.5, 6. Stern Maiden (9) C. Umesh 56, 8. Demesthenes (4) P. Sai Kumar 55, 8. Palsy Walsy (3) A.S. Peter 54.5, 9. Amazing Kitten (1) Shahar Babu 55.5 and 10. Priceless Treasure (7) Farhan Alam 53.

1. GREY TWILIGHT, 2. PALSY WALSY, 3. STERN MAIDEN

3. HIGHLAND WARRIOR HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Pinewood (8) Santosh G 60, 2. Winraise (1) Ramandeep 60, 3. Star Fling (6) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 4. Eyes Of Falcon (10) Gaurav Singh 58, 5. Fiat Justitia (7) Yash Narredu 57.5, 6. Rush More (4) M.S. Deora 57.5, 7. Pappa Rich (11) P.P. Dhebe 56.5, 8. Wonderful Era (2) Shahar Babu 56, 9. Olympicduel (9) B. Dharshan 55.5, 10. Full Bloom (5) Farid Ansari 54.5 and 11. God's Wish (3) Manikandan 51.5.

1. PINEWOOD, 2. STAR FLING, 3. RUSH MORE

4. EYE OF THE STORM HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-15: 1. Masterpiece (3) C. Umesh 60, 2. War Emblem (4) A.M. Alam 59, 3. Turf Beauty (8) Shyam Kumar 58.5, 4. Right Move (7) Ashhad Asbar 58, 5. Come Calling (5) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 6. Speedmaster (1) S. Kamble 56.5, 7. Royal Treasure (2) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 8. Windermere (6) Santosh G 55.5 and 9. Nagada (9) P. Sai Kumar 54.

1. ROYAL TREASURE, 2. COME CALLING, 3. MASTERPIECE

5. EYE OF THE STORM HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-45: 1. Ganton (4) C. Umesh 60, 2. Dont Dilly Dally (2) Farid Ansari 59.5, 4. Soul Mate (5) A. Imran Khan 58, 5. Sweet Fragrance (1) P.P. Dhebe 57, 6. Wise Don (7) B. Dharshan 55.5, 7. Symphony In Style (6) P. Sai Kumar 55 and 8. Sonic Dash (3) Yash Narredu 54.5.

1. GANTON, 2. SONIC DASH, 3. SOUL MATE

6. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-15: 1. Desert Storm (11) Manikandan 56, 2. Fast Play (1) S. Kamble 56, 3. Rubert (12) C. Brisson 56, 4. Secret Of Love (10) P.P. Dhebe 56, 5. Single Malt (4) Ashhad Asbar 56, 6. Avancia (6) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Be Calm (5) Farhan Alam 54.5, 8. Boltonic (8) Shahar Babu 54.5, 9. Magical Wave (7) Jagadeesh 54.5, 10. Remediesofspring (2) C. Umesh 54.5, 11. Santamarina Star (9) P. Sai Kumar 54.5 and 12. Wood Art (3) Santosh G 54.5.

1. SINGLE MALT, 2. REMEDIESOFSPRING, 3. SANTAMARINA STAR

7. SHADOWFAX HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-45: 1. Spicy Star (8) A.M. Alam 61.5, 2. Torbert (12) C. Umesh 61, 3. Rays Of Sun (3) P.P. Dhebe 59.5, 4. Knight In Armour (7) M.S. Deora 58.5, 5. Karadeniz (11) Farid Ansari 58, 6. Off Shore Breeze (9) C. Brisson 58, 7. Empress Eternal (10) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 8. Succession (2) Yash Narredu 55.5, 9. Beejay (6) Santosh G 55, 10. Renegade (6) A.S. Peter 55, 11. Annexed (4) Shahar Babu 54 and 12. Uncle Sam (1) Ram Nandan 51.5.

1. SUCCESSION, 2. TORBERT, 3. RAYS OF SUN

8. VIVA ZAPATA HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 5-15: 1. Sprit Of Zion (11) C. Umesh 60, 2. Wild Passion (10) Farid Ansari 59.5, 3. Amaterasu (9) A.S. Peter 59, 4. Diva Princess (4) Ramandeep 59, 5. Icy River (6) M.S. Deora 58.5, 6. Kings Pride (1) B. Dharshan 58, 7. Moonlight Night (7) P. Vikram 57, 8. Benin Bronze (8) Ashhad Asbar 56.5, 9. Kasi Masi (12) Indrajeet Singh 56, 10. Lady Zeen (2) C. Brisson 54, 11. Glorious Nissy (5) S. Kamble 51 and 12. Price Striker (3) A. Ayaz Khan 50.5.

1. ICY RIVER, 2. WILD PASSION, 3. BENIN BRONZE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3, (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 6, 7 & 8.