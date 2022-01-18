Succession, Diamond And Pearls, and Paris O’Connor work well

Succession, Diamond And Pearls, and Paris O’Connor worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

Outer sand: 600m: Succession (Yash Narredu) 42. Well in hand. Wonderful (Yash Narredu), Southern God (S. Kamble) 49. They moved freely. Dream Run (A. Ayaz Khan), Sprit Of Zion (rb) 46. Latter finished two lengths ahead.

800m: Lady Zeen (rb), Blind Love (Ramandeep) 1-3, 600/46.5. They were urged and finished together. Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu), Paris O’Connor (Sham Kumar) 59, 600/45. A fit pair.

1200m: Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam) 1-33, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44. Worked well. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. |

Inner sand: 800m: Dark Son (Inayat) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Ocarina (Ramandeep), Roger O’More (rb) 58, 600/42.5. They were extended and finished level.

1000m: Glorious Nissy (Ram Nandan) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 800/47. Easy.

1200m: Penang (Shahzad Alam) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. A 3-y-o (Saamidd-Parano) (Sham Kumar), a 3-y-o (David Livingston-Everybreakingwave) (Inayat) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. They moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Rwanda (S. Kabdhar), Gatlin (C. Brisson), Gold Breeze (Shahar Babu) 1-8.45. Rwanda took a good jump and finished well in front. Sabatini (M.S. Deora), Fiery Red (Santosh G), Vulcanic (N. Jodha) 1-19.5. The trio took a level jump and were eased up. Memory Lane (Sham Kumar), Glorious Legend (Inayat), Elegant Touch (A.M. Alam) 1-6.61. Memory Lane, who was slow at the start brushed up and finished four lengths in front. Star Lap (Santosh G), Laudree (M.S. Deora), Gold Kite (N. Jodha) 1-16.48. They jumped out well and eased up. Awesome Gift (Ram Nandan), Super Glory (rb) 1-12.40. Former jumped out smartly and finished well in front. Sir Baffert (rb), Carreno (Shahar Babu), Avancia (R. Manish) 1-6.38. Last named took a quick jump. Amaterasu (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (Sai Vamsi) 1-10.91. They jumped out well. Angel Light (M.S. Deora), Wellington (Santosh G), Magic Moment (N. Jodha) 1-18. Angel Knight finished well in front. Wonder Blaze (S. Kabdhar) 1-16.73. Took a good jump. Alpha (Sham Kumar), Oscar Thunder (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-5.52. They jumped out together. Breaking Bounds (rb), Daiyamondo (R. Manish), Winter Glow (Shahar Babu) 1-7.53.

Noted on Monday —Jan.17:

Inner sand: 600: Renegade (Sai Vamsi) 43.5. Shaped well. Regal Kid (Sai Vamsi) 47.

800m: Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 54.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

1000m: Roger O’More (Ramandeep), Lady Zeen (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They finished level. Dazzling Princess (Manikandan), Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. They moved well. Lady Solitaire (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Mezcal (Farhan Alam) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. In fine trim. Vibrand Approach (R. Manish), Glorious Nissy (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Former finished a length in front.

Noted on Sunday — Jan.16:

Inner sand: 600m: Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 40. Moved well. Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 45. Easy.

800m: Royal Commander (Shyam Kumar) 57.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/39. She moved well within herself. Karadeniz (Rajendra Singh) 58, 600/42. Handy. Star Of Royalty (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/40. They strode out well. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Royal Monarch (Shyam Kumar), Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/40.5. Former finished a length in front. Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Come Calling (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well.

1000m: Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/44.5. Extended. My Opinion (rb), Annexed (Shahar Babu) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/40. Former out paced companion. Orin Swift (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Unextended. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar), 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Avellino (P. Vikram) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/44.5. In good shape. Breaking Bounds (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy.