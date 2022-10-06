Succession, Bohemian Grandeur and Regal Kid work well 

Succession, Bohemian Grandeur and Regal Kid worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 6).

Inner sand: 600m: Demesthenes (rb) 39. In good condition. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 39.5. In fine condition. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 46.5. Easy. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 42.5. Shaped well.

800m: Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 50, 600/37. Moved fluently. Fabulous Show (rb) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Great Spirit (1-0, 600/44. They moved freely.

1000m: Mon General (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43. Worked well. Three Of A Kind (rb) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/45. Eased up. Regal Kid (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Impressed. Succession (rb) 1-5.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Royal Eminence (Farhan Alam) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Amore (rb) 1-16.5, 1,000/1-5, 800/54, 600/41.5. A fine display.