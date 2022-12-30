ADVERTISEMENT

Succession and Star Romance work well 

December 30, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Succession and Star Romance worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 30).

Outer sand: 800m: Succession (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/42. Moved well. Tee Tee Dee (rb), Athenian (S. Kamble) 57.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine shape.

1000m: Sprkleberry (Ram Nandan) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Black Label (rb) 1-10, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended.

Inner sand: Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 43.5.

800m: Empress Royal (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Handy. Yellow Sapphire (rb), Western Girl (R. Manish) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble), Nashvegas (Dashrath Singh) 1-0, 600/44. They finished together.

1000m: Royal Falcon (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. Brotherhood (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Cotton Hall (R. Manish) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Royal Supremacy (rb), Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43. A fit pair. Romantic Bay (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Easy.

Noted on Thursday (Dec. 29):

Outer sand: 600m: Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 46.5. Easy.

800m: Leopard Rock (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/43. Handy.

1000m: Princess Saara (Md. Feroz) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Spicy Star (Md. Feroz), Mujer (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Sonic Dash (S.A. Amit) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Rule Of Emperors (Shyam Kumar) 42. Pushed. Vayu (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 46.5. They were easy.

800m: Golden Warrior (rb), Brilliant Way (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Into The Storm (M.S. Deora), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Flurry Heart (Manikandan) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well. Haran (rb) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/45. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) A.M. Tograllu), Sea Script (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Constant Variable (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Handy. Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Mysterious Angel (rb), Campania (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy and level. Fremont (S. Kamble), Blue Eyed Boy (M.S. Deora) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Florence (Maniakdan) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.

