Succession and Leopard Rock please

Succession and Leopard Rock pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 25).

Outer sand: 600m: Otus (Rajendra Singh) 45.5. Easy. Celeritas (rb), 43. Extended.

800m: Lord Of The Turf (rb) 1-3.5, 600/45. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 59.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Priceless Treasure (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Slightly urged.

1200m: Succession (S. Kamble) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. An excellent display.

Inner sand: 600m: Queen Justitia (rb) 46.

800m: Royal Treasure (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40. In fine nick. Moresco (rb) 1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Current View (Inayat), and a stablemate (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Former a 2-y-o finished a neck in front. Fast Play (rb), (One Lucky Dane-Feast Of Love) (rb), (One Lucky Dane - Oh Calcutta) (rb) 1-3, 600/48. They are 2-y-olds, moved freely.

1000m: Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Lady Mimi (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-2, 600/48.5. Eased up. Despacito (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved on tight reins. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor-Tootsie Wootsie) (rb), Memory Lane (Azad Alam) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/46. They moved well.

1200m: Manzoni (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. Moved on the bit. Namak Halal (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 42.5. Moved freely. Glorious Symphony (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Dashing Beauty (rb), Tower Of Strength (rb) and Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 1-7.30. They jumped out well. Dashing Beauty collapsed after passing the winning post. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Ashtoh) (S. Kamble), Lucky Boy (rb) 1-7.71. They took a good jump and the former finished about five lengths in front. Wakeful (K.V. Baskar), War Chieftain (rb) 1-7.92. They jumped out well. Carnoustie (rb), Star Elegant (Shahar Babu) 1-4.79. Former took a smart jump. Wind Symbol (Inayat), Dark Son (C. Brisson), Emperor Ashoka (S. Chinoy) 1-4.27. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Choice (C. Umesh), Beforethedawn (Md. Farhan Alam), Maranello (Shahzad Alam), The Rebel (Kuldeep Singh) 1-4.51. Choice was the pick. Maranello was slowly off. William Wallace (rb), Anastasia (S. Kamble) 1-6.55. They took a good jump, former finished two lengths ahead. Breaking Bounds (rb), Excellent Star (K.V. Baskar) 1-6.94. They took a level jump, former finished well in front. Beauregard (Inayat), (Saamidd-Relentless) (C. Brisson), Glorious Evensong (S. Chinoy) 1-5.74. Beauregard was slow at the start, while both the youngsters took a smart jump. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Annie Oakley) (rb), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor-Star Goddess) (rb) 1-6.65. They jumped out smartly, former moved with plenty in hand, while the latter moved under pressure to keep up the pace. Wonderful (S. Kamble), Speed Master (rb) 1-7.25. They jumped out well and finished together.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 24) — Outer sand:

1000m: Speed Air (rb) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

Inner sand: 600m: Henrietta (rb) 42.5. Urged.

1000m: Yours Forever (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Chanakya (Koshi Kumar), Samdaniya (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor-Star Goddess) (rb), Uncle Sam (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Breaking Bounds (Koshi Kumar) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 55. In good shape. Walking Brave 1-32.5, (1,200- 600) 42.5. Easy. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 45. Eased up.


