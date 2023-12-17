ADVERTISEMENT

Success, Beautiful, Golden Warrior, Alexander, Trevalius, and Once You Go Black caught the eye

December 17, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

CHENNAI: Success, Beautiful, Golden Warrior, Alexander, Trevalius, Once You Go Black caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Wood Art (rb) 44. Easy.

800m: Celeste (rb), Cartel (N. Murugan) 58, 600/43. They moved freely. Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Dedicate (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (rb) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (rb) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/47. They were eased up. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Dear Lady (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Success (Hindu Singh), Beautiful (rb) 1-38.5, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. They moved attractively.

Inner sand: 800m: Lady Royal (Inayat) 56.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

1000m: Brotherhood (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Desert Star (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. A fit pair. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Handy. Regal Kid (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter was handy, while the former was urged to finish level. Golden Warrior (S. Imran), Alexander (rb) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. They put up a pleasing display. Torbert (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Unextended.

1200m: Emperor Charmavat (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Glorious Evensong (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 43. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Eased up. Opus One ((Shyam Kumar) 1-31, (200-600) 43.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Wonderful Era (rb), Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-2.76. They took a level jump. Neziah (Hindu Singh), Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-2.02. They jumped out smartly. Helen Of Troy (rb), a 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Supernova) (Farhan Alam) 1-6.43. Bohemian Star (rb), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Advantage Logan) (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Stardom Calling) (Farid Ansari) 1-6.87. Bohemian Star Jumped out well. Proposed (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (Inayat), Black Label (rb), Thomas Mount (Farhan Alam) 1-5.25. They jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Quasar - Take Five) (rb), Bella Noir (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Perfect Stride - Bold Legacy) (P. Vikram) 1-8.10. They took a good jump. A 2-y-o (Crimson China - Spyro) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Secret Pursuit) (rb), Run Happy Run (N. Murugan) 1-8.25.

Noted on Saturday (Dec. 16):

Inner sand: 600m: Mon General (rb), City Of Turmeric (Farhan Alam) 42. Latter finished a length in front.

800m: Priceless Beauty (S. Imran), 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 58.5, 600/42. Worked well.

1000m: Regal Kid (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US