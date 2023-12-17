Success, Beautiful, Golden Warrior, Alexander, Trevalius, and Once You Go Black caught the eye

December 17, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

CHENNAI: Success, Beautiful, Golden Warrior, Alexander, Trevalius, Once You Go Black caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Wood Art (rb) 44. Easy.

800m: Celeste (rb), Cartel (N. Murugan) 58, 600/43. They moved freely. Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Dedicate (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (rb) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (rb) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/47. They were eased up. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Dear Lady (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Success (Hindu Singh), Beautiful (rb) 1-38.5, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. They moved attractively.

Inner sand: 800m: Lady Royal (Inayat) 56.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

1000m: Brotherhood (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Desert Star (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. A fit pair. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Handy. Regal Kid (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter was handy, while the former was urged to finish level. Golden Warrior (S. Imran), Alexander (rb) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. They put up a pleasing display. Torbert (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Unextended.

1200m: Emperor Charmavat (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Glorious Evensong (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 43. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Eased up. Opus One ((Shyam Kumar) 1-31, (200-600) 43.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Wonderful Era (rb), Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-2.76. They took a level jump. Neziah (Hindu Singh), Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-2.02. They jumped out smartly. Helen Of Troy (rb), a 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Supernova) (Farhan Alam) 1-6.43. Bohemian Star (rb), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Advantage Logan) (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Stardom Calling) (Farid Ansari) 1-6.87. Bohemian Star Jumped out well. Proposed (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (Inayat), Black Label (rb), Thomas Mount (Farhan Alam) 1-5.25. They jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Quasar - Take Five) (rb), Bella Noir (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Perfect Stride - Bold Legacy) (P. Vikram) 1-8.10. They took a good jump. A 2-y-o (Crimson China - Spyro) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Secret Pursuit) (rb), Run Happy Run (N. Murugan) 1-8.25.

Noted on Saturday (Dec. 16):

Inner sand: 600m: Mon General (rb), City Of Turmeric (Farhan Alam) 42. Latter finished a length in front.

800m: Priceless Beauty (S. Imran), 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 58.5, 600/42. Worked well.

1000m: Regal Kid (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.