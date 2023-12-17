GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Success, Beautiful, Golden Warrior, Alexander, Trevalius, and Once You Go Black caught the eye

December 17, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

CHENNAI: Success, Beautiful, Golden Warrior, Alexander, Trevalius, Once You Go Black caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Wood Art (rb) 44. Easy.

800m: Celeste (rb), Cartel (N. Murugan) 58, 600/43. They moved freely. Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Dedicate (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (rb) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (rb) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/47. They were eased up. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Dear Lady (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Success (Hindu Singh), Beautiful (rb) 1-38.5, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. They moved attractively.

Inner sand: 800m: Lady Royal (Inayat) 56.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

1000m: Brotherhood (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Desert Star (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. A fit pair. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Handy. Regal Kid (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter was handy, while the former was urged to finish level. Golden Warrior (S. Imran), Alexander (rb) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. They put up a pleasing display. Torbert (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Unextended.

1200m: Emperor Charmavat (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Glorious Evensong (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 43. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Eased up. Opus One ((Shyam Kumar) 1-31, (200-600) 43.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Wonderful Era (rb), Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-2.76. They took a level jump. Neziah (Hindu Singh), Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-2.02. They jumped out smartly. Helen Of Troy (rb), a 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Supernova) (Farhan Alam) 1-6.43. Bohemian Star (rb), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Advantage Logan) (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Stardom Calling) (Farid Ansari) 1-6.87. Bohemian Star Jumped out well. Proposed (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (Inayat), Black Label (rb), Thomas Mount (Farhan Alam) 1-5.25. They jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Quasar - Take Five) (rb), Bella Noir (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Perfect Stride - Bold Legacy) (P. Vikram) 1-8.10. They took a good jump. A 2-y-o (Crimson China - Spyro) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Secret Pursuit) (rb), Run Happy Run (N. Murugan) 1-8.25.

Noted on Saturday (Dec. 16):

Inner sand: 600m: Mon General (rb), City Of Turmeric (Farhan Alam) 42. Latter finished a length in front.

800m: Priceless Beauty (S. Imran), 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 58.5, 600/42. Worked well.

1000m: Regal Kid (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.