Subah Ka Tara, Cosmos and Prevalent Force impress

Subah Ka Tara, Cosmos and Prevalent Force impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 31).

Outer sand:

600m: Dream Catcher (Rayan) 46. Moved freely. Capstone (Rayan) 46. Easy.

1000m: Desert Rose (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Benediction (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Maintains form.

1200m: Subah Ka Tara (Srinath) 1-32, 1,000/1-10, 600/40. A good display. Blazing Gold (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.Worked well. Prevalent Force (Irvan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A fine display.

1600m: Cosmos (Irvan) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Violin (Rayan), a 3-y-o (Green Coast - Methodical) (Darshan) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished distance ahead. Skiathos (Khurshad) 1-46, (1,400-600) 1-0. Jumped out well. Copper Sunrise (rb), a 3-y-o (Gusto - Spellbinder) (B. Harish) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Hawking (Rayan), Helenka (Selvaraj) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. George Burling (B. Harish), Sir Jersey (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out well. Sir Piggot (Rayan), Shaktiman (Selvaraj) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

