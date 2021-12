Stunning Force claims main event

Stunning Force ridden by Mukesh Kumar claimed the Mir Fazilath Hussain Memorial Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Dec. 26) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Venkata Krishna Reddy Challuri, Mr. Mirza Ayub Baig & Mr. M. Sudheer Reddy.

S.S.F. Hassan trains the winner.

Trainer N. Ravinder Singh scored a treble.

1. HUSSAIN SAGAR PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): ROYAL GIRL (Santosh Raj) 1, Prime Gardenia (Rupal Singh) 2, Destine To Be (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Southern Lady (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 2, Hd and 2-1/2. 1m 27.39s. ₹96 (w), 22, 19 and 13 (p). SHP: 144, THP: 74, SHW: 43 and 80, FP: 1,573, Q: 655, Tanala: 5,234. Favourite: N R I Blue.

Owner: Mr. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

2. SANGAM PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LINEWILER (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Curcumin (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sheldon (Gaurav Singh) 3 and N R I Heights (Aneel) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m 26.79s. ₹17 (w), 12, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 35, SHW: 16 and 18, FP: 45, Q: 30, Tanala: 135. Favourite: Linewiler.

Owner: Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Solipuram. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. GREENER PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ABLE LOVE (B. Nikhil) 1, Lifes Song (Rohit Kumar) 2, Angelita (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Narakamicie (C.S. Jodha) 4. Nk, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 13.02s. ₹70 (w), 17, 16 and 13 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 46, SHW: 30 and 19, FP: 359, Q: 175, Tanala: 1,514. Favourite: Angelita.

Owners: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar & Mr. Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

4. SANGAM PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SACRED LAMP (Abhay Singh) 1, Sun Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 2, Rhtyhm Selection (Md. Ismail) 3 and Lockhart (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Sh, Nk and 1-1/2. 1m 27. 24s. ₹70 (w), 14, 10 and 78 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 170, SHW: 26 and 21, FP: 337, Q: 105, Tanala: 6,017. Favourite: The Special One.

Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. MIR FAZILATH HUSSAIN MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): STUNNING FORCE (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 2, Intense Approach (C.S. Jodha) 3 and House Of Diamonds (Akshay Kumar) 4. Sh, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 12.42s. ₹46 (w), 10, 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 53, SHW: 19 and 28, FP: 304, Q: 139, Tanala: 1,087. Favourite: House Of Diamonds.

Owners: Mr. Venkata Krishna Reddy Challur, Mr. Mirza Ayub Baig & Mr. Sudheer Reddy. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

6. GREENER PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CASTLEROCK (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Rising Queen (Abhay Singh) 2, Above The Law (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Silk (Ashad Asbar) 4. 1/2, Nk and 1. 1m 13.03s. ₹103 (w), 22, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 73, SHW: 83 and 30, FP: 507, Q: 164, Tanala: 1,690. Favourite: Rising Queen.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Dilip Thomas rep. the Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Company Limited. Trainer: S.A. Shehzad Abbas.

Jackpot: 70%: Rs. 72,629 (3 tkts.), 30%: 1,867 (50 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,010 (13 tkts.), (ii) 2,590 (17 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 43,311 (1 tkt).