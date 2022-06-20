Striking Memory, Estosha, Speedstar, Mirra, Trafalgar, and Cyrenius excel
Striking Memory, Estosha, Speedstar, Mirra, Trafalgar, and Cyrenius excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 20).
Outer sand:
600m: Kvasir (Vivek) 44. Easy. Rhapsody In Green (Nazerul) 43. Pleased. Thunderstruck (rb) 44. Moved freely.
1000m: Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha), Aguero (Nazerul) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim.
1200m: Estosha (Likith) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Speedster (Saqlain) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Roudy (Chetan G) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved fluently, note. Czarevitch (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Rainbow Rising (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Contador (Gaurav S), Sweet Talk (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mirra (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Shaped well.
1400m: Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha), Southern Power (Arshad) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mighty Swallow (Sandesh) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Strode out well. Striking Memory (G. Vivek), Aceros (Adarsh) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.
1600m: Sacrament (Sandesh) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Stretched out well. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.
