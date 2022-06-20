Striking Memory, Estosha, Speedstar, Mirra, Trafalgar, and Cyrenius excel

June 20, 2022 17:41 IST

June 20, 2022 17:41 IST

Striking Memory, Estosha, Speedstar, Mirra, Trafalgar, and Cyrenius excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 20).

Outer sand:

600m: Kvasir (Vivek) 44. Easy. Rhapsody In Green (Nazerul) 43. Pleased. Thunderstruck (rb) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha), Aguero (Nazerul) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim.

1200m: Estosha (Likith) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Speedster (Saqlain) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Roudy (Chetan G) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved fluently, note. Czarevitch (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Rainbow Rising (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Contador (Gaurav S), Sweet Talk (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mirra (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha), Southern Power (Arshad) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mighty Swallow (Sandesh) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Strode out well. Striking Memory (G. Vivek), Aceros (Adarsh) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Sacrament (Sandesh) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Stretched out well. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.