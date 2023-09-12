ADVERTISEMENT

Striking Memory, Castaneda, Sacred Creator, Star Concept and Fearless Joey shine 

September 12, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Striking Memory, Castaneda, Sacred Creator, Star Concept and Fearless Joey shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Solo Prince (Inayat) 46. Easy. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 45. Moved freely. Saigon (Darshan) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Fearless Joey (Salman K), Good Tip (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Star Concept (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Striking Memory (G. Vivek), Golden Time (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former moved fluently. Ombudsman (G. Vivek), Diamond Hooves (Shinde) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Cyrenius (G. Vivek) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed.

1400m: Stravinsky (Antony) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Pharazon (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Castaneda (Antony) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39.5. Impressed. Sacred Creator (Rajesh K), Lauterbrunnen (rb) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former showed out. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Wolf Creek (Hindu S), Grey Beauty (rb) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. They jumped out well. Ice Storm (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sagittarii (Salman K), Appsara (Prabhakaran) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lady Godiva (rb), Akasi (A. Ramu), Asher (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. First named impressed.

