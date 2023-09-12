HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Striking Memory, Castaneda, Sacred Creator, Star Concept and Fearless Joey shine 

September 12, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Striking Memory, Castaneda, Sacred Creator, Star Concept and Fearless Joey shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Solo Prince (Inayat) 46. Easy. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 45. Moved freely. Saigon (Darshan) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Fearless Joey (Salman K), Good Tip (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Star Concept (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Striking Memory (G. Vivek), Golden Time (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former moved fluently. Ombudsman (G. Vivek), Diamond Hooves (Shinde) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Cyrenius (G. Vivek) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed.

1400m: Stravinsky (Antony) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Pharazon (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Castaneda (Antony) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39.5. Impressed. Sacred Creator (Rajesh K), Lauterbrunnen (rb) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former showed out. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Wolf Creek (Hindu S), Grey Beauty (rb) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. They jumped out well. Ice Storm (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sagittarii (Salman K), Appsara (Prabhakaran) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lady Godiva (rb), Akasi (A. Ramu), Asher (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. First named impressed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.