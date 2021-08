Striking Distance, Royal Symphony and Regal Kid work well

CHENNAI:

20 August 2021

Striking Distance, Royal Symphony and Regal Kid worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Treasure Delight (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Right Move (rb) 59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Striking Distance (Sham Kumar), Up And At Them (Zulquar Nain) 58, 600/43. Former impressed. Saibya (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Star Proof (N. Murugan) 1-1, 600/47.5. Fast Car (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Chanakya (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Whistling Strait) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Devils Magic (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Unextended. Royal Symphony (Azfar Syeed), Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. They moved well. Ms Boss (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Booms Lang (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Worked well.

1200m: Antigua (-) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Historian (rb) 43.5. Urged.

1000m: Magic Air (Azfar Syeed), Rosebrook (rb), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Oh Calcutta) (Koshi Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/48.

Noted on Thursday (Aug. 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 39. Moved impressively.

800m: Booms Lang (Kuldeep) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Amaterasu (rb) 1-1, 600/46.

1000m: Magical Wish (Surya Prakash), Sir Baffert (D.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Zucardi (rb), Be Calm (Shahar Babu), Sinatra (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. The 2-y-olds moved freely and finished in that order. Dean’s Grey (rb), Samdaniya (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. Star Elegant (Surya Prakash), Amarone (D.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. They finished level. Azeria (rb), Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. They worked well. Hebron (Nikhil Naidu) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Unextended. Bring It On (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Rafaele (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Uncle Sam (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Nymeria (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up.

Mock race:

1200m: Sparkleberry (R. Manish), Kasi Masi (J. Paswan), Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 19.03s. They finished in that order. Flying Safe (D.S. Deora) was withdrawn before coming under starters order.

Noted on Wednesday (Aug. 18).

Inner sand:

800m: Pacific (-) 1-0, 600/44.5. shaped well. Decisive (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Handy. Saibya (rb) 59, 600/45.5. Easy. Gallant Star (rb) 1-0, 600/45.

1000m: Noble Heir (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Bring It On (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Ganton (-) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Unextended. Dean’s Grey (rb)1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5.

1200m: Shield Maiden (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 500/46. Moved well.

Outer sand:

800m: El Politico (-) 56, 600/42. Impressed.

1000m: Innisbrook (rb) 1-14, 800/56, 600/43. In fine trim.

Mock race:

1400m: Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran Khan), Knight Envied (C. Brisson), Tudor (Akshay Kumar), Durango (Azfar Syeed) 3-1/4, 3-3/4 and 7-1/2. 1m, 26.66s. Cavallo Veloce caught the eye.