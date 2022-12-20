Stormy Ocean, Multifaceted, Ashwa Magadheera, True Faith, See My Heels and Invincible shine

December 20, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stormy Ocean, Multifaceted, Ashwa Magadheera, True Faith, See My Heels and Invincible shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Katana (Srinath) 39.5. May strike soon.

Outer sand:

600m: Nikolina (Antony) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Vivaldo (Antony) 43.5. In fine trim.

1000m: True Faith (A. Imran) 1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently. First Royalist (Naveen K) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved well. Ashwa Magadheera (Shinde) 1-10.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1200m: Opus One (Rozario) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Invincible (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. See My Heels (Prabhakaran), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They moved impressively. Multifaceted (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A good display. Southern Power (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Touch Of Grey (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Prabhakaran) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved attractively. Super Gladiator (Chetan K) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed.

1600m: Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Santorino (rb), Del Pico (Vaibhav), Sunlit Path (Rozario) 1-19.5, 600/41. First named impressed. Cool Rider (Likith) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out smartly. Fort Nelson (A. Imran), Tiger Shark (Chetan G) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Capriati (Antony) 1-25, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out well. Stunning Beauty (Siddaraju) 1-35.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Took a good jump. The Welcome (rb), The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-34, (1,200-600) 49. They took a level jump. Northern Quest (Rayan), Clyde Star (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Country’s Jewel (Naveen K), Desertdragon (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Divine Masculine (rb), Armory (Vaibhav) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Praia Do Cassino (rb), Gunmaster (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Latter slowly out and finished eight lengths behind. Groovin (Shreyas), Antilope (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tiger Returns (Rayan), Hukum (Aliyar) 1-40, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished distance ahead. Thewhisperquietly (Siddaraju), The Perfect Choice (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They took a level jump and finished together. Super Sapphire (Shinde), Crown Witness (Khurshad) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. They finished level. Champions Way (Adarsh), Sagittarii (Prabhakaran) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Crystal Snow (Salman K), She’s A Lady (Aliyar) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Aherne (Darshan), Regal Force (Nazerul) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pavarotti (Likith) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Pleased. Black Velvet (Chetan G) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Immortal Beauty (Khurshad), Burmese (Adarsh) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41.5. They took a good jump and finished level. By The Book (Chetan G) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Jumped out well.