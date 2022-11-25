  1. EPaper
Stormy Ocean, Katana, Anzac Pipernal, Groovin and Worldly Wise impress

November 25, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stormy Ocean, Katana, Anzac Pipernal. Groovin and Worldly Wise impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 25).

Outer sand: 1000m: Spirit Dancer (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Immortal Guest (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Frederico (rb) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran), Art Gallery (Rayan) 1-10, 600/41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Groovin (S. Shareef), Rudram (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former impressed. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. In A Breeze (Vaibhav) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Emma (Salman K) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Peridot (Likith) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Bellator (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Stormy Ocean (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. A fine display. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Windstrom (Shinde) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Easy. Katana (Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

