Stormy Ocean, Julio, Mystic Eye and Disruptor please

January 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Stormy Ocean, Julio, Mystic Eye and Disruptor pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan 13).

Inner sand: 1000m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-7.5, 600/40. Maintains form. White Roses (Vaibhav) 1-7, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Aquamatic (rb), Kensington Court (rb) 1-7.5, 600/41. They finished level.

Outer sand: 1000m: Southern Force (Salman K) 1-11.5, 600/45. Worked well.

1200m: Julio (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed. Mystic Eye (S.K. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Montelena (Vaibhav) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Czarevitch (Vaibhav) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Disruptor (Darshan) 1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1600m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

