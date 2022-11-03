Stormy Ocean and Unyielding please

BENGALURU:
November 03, 2022 15:07 IST

Stormy Ocean and Unyielding pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov 3).

Outer sand:

1200m: Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-29, 1,0001-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Unyielding (Indrajeet) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Always Happy (B. Harish), Nevada Gold (Girish) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Stormy Ocean (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Prana (S. John), Knotty Challenger (Girish) 1-39, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Everyone Godfather (Ashok), Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53. They jumped out well. Pneuma (Girish), Walvis Bay (B. Harish) 1-48, (1,400-600) 55.5. They jumped out well. Knotty Charmer (Nazerul), In Thy Light (Antony) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52.5. They finished together. Mighty Zo (S. John), Roman Power (Nazerul) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Star Admiral (Ashok), Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former showed out. Rule Of Law (Ashok), Saigon (Darshan) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished distance ahead.

Noted on Nov. 2 — outer sand:

600m: Sian (R. Pradeep), Done Deal (Indrajeet) 45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Czarevitch (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

