Stormy Ocean and Joon please

January 29, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stormy Ocean and Joon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 29).

Inner sand:

1000m: Oxytocin (A. Ramu) 1-7, 600/40. Strode out well. Born Dancer (A. Ramu) 1-9, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Immortal Beauty (Ashok), Momentous (Prabhakaran) 44.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Joon (Antony) 1-15, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: Stormy Ocean (Antony) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Outer sand — Jan 28:

1400m: Karanveer (Saddam H) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved fluently.

