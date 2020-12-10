Storm Flag, Prevalent Force, Shesmyscript and Royal Pearl excel

CHENNAI:

10 December 2020 16:31 IST

Storm Flag, Prevalent Force, Shesmyscript and Royal Pearl excelled when the horses were exercised here this morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Hawk (rb) 45.5. Parrys Glory (rb) 43.5. In good shape. Star Waves (rb) 43. Handy. Stella Superior (Shahar Babu) 45.5. Easy. Pink Pearl (Brisson), Tudor (Umesh) 42.5. They shaped well. Off Shore Breeze (rb) 44.5. Sweet Home (A.M. Alam) 42.5. Good. Seven Crore (Azfar Syeed) 45.5. Daring Dancer (rb) 45.5.

800m: Wise Don (Kamigallu) 55.5, 600/41. Moved well. Abilitare (Shahar Babu) 59.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Masterpiece (Brisson), 2-y-o (Planetaire-Ruby Queen) (Ross) 56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. City Of Sails (Janardhan P) 55.5, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Decisive (Stephen Raj) 56.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Versallies (Kamigallu) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Desert Grey (rb), Bolivia (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. Kasi Masi (rb) 55.5, 600/39.5. Impressed. Star Caliber (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Urged. Tender Rebel (rb), Full Of Surprise (Janardhan P) 56.5, 600/42. Latter out paced her companion. Hope And Glory (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Three Of A Kind ((Farhan) 58.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Glorious Nissy (A.M. Alam) 56.5, 600/41. In good condition. Baden Baden (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Rwanda (Ross) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Emile (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. My Triumph (rb), Tifosi (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Knight Envied (Brisson), Amendment (Ross) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Storm Flag (App) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/37.5. Caught the eye. Fakhrunisa (Janardhan P), Glorious Trust (A.M. Alam) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former to note. Pirate’s Love (Janardhan P) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/42. In fine shape. Rajputana (Stephen Raj), Lady Elise (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former has improved. Kings Show (Umesh) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up in the last part. Star Ranking (Ross), Royal Pearl (Brisson) 1-10.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Latter caught the eye. Mirana (Umesh) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. She moved well within herself. Exquisite Star (App) 1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Speedy. Prevalent Force (Kamigallu) 1-8.5, 800/55. 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Amazing Kitten (Stephen Raj) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Chalouchi Girl (rb), 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Stretched. Wonder Bullet (K.V. Baskar), Regal Tiara (Staphen Raj) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They finished level. Betty Boop (Kamigallu) 1-10, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Extended. Shesmyscript (Umesh) 1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Hard held. Magnetism (Umesh) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Unextended. Glorious Land (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Looks fit.

1200m: In A Breeze (Umesh) 1-24.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Worked impressively.

1400m: Exotique (Umesh) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1000/1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5 Fit for the fray.