Storm Flag, Emissary work well

CHENNAI:

06 September 2021 21:17 IST

Storm Flag, Emissary, Sasakwa and Gallant Star worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 6).

Inner sand:

800m: Sentosa (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Olympicduel (rb) 1-1.5, 600/48. Rutbedar (Azfar Syeed) 1-0, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Storm Flag (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well.

1200m: Trending Princess (S. Sunil) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5,

600/43. Worked well. Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Isle Of Dreams (rb) 45. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Emissary (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Attica (S. Sunil) 58, 600/43. Good. Gallant Star (J. Paswan), El Politico (S. Sunil) 55, 600/42.5. Former impressed. Rafaele (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Moved easy.

1000m: Esteva (R. Rupesh) 1-10.5, 80056.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Protea (Shahar Babu) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Desert Force (Azfar Syeed) 1-16, 800/57, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Galvarino (A. Imran Khan) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Extended in the last part.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Tower Of Strength Azfar Syeed) Magic Air (Koshi Kumar), Sichuan (rb) 1-7. Tower Of Strength who was slow at the start brushed up and finished well in front of the pair.Elegant Touch (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Sunshine (R. Rupesh) 1-8.5. They jumped out well and were eased up passing 600m. Star Chieftain (Rajendra Singh), Queen Of Gibraltar (Farid Ansari) 1-12.5, Former took a good jump. Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu), Golden Streak (Inayat) 1-7.5. They took a level jump, former finished well in front. Beforethedawn (J. Paswan), Coup De Etait (Kuldeep Singh) 1-9. They jumped out smartly.