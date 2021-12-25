Storm Breaker wins main event

Storm Breaker (Yash Narredu astride) won the Dr. T. Dhevanathan Yadav Winner Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec. 25). The winner is the property of Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding & M/s. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy and trained by Deepesh Narredu who saddled two more winners on the day.

1. DREAM TO LEAD HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25 (no whip): DRIFTWOOD PACIFIC (Ram Nandan) 1, Stern Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 3 and Rajputana (M.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Beauregard. 1-1/2, shd and 1/2. 1m, 2.71s. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

2. DANCING GLANCES HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: RAYS OF SUN (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Royal Commander (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Waytogo (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Storm Trigger. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 41.10s. Owner: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm. Trainer: P. Krishna.

3. DR. T. DHEVANATHAN YADAV WINNER TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: STORM BREAKER (Yash Narredu) 1, Catelyn (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Star Twist (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Glorious Destiny (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 13.86s. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding & M/s. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. P.M. ANTONY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): PRICELESS BEAUTY (Nakhat Singh)1, Chaposa Springs (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Dark Son (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Glorious Evensong (Farhan Alam) 4. Dist, nose and 3. 1m, 13.88s. Owners: Mr. Rohini Thuppal & Mr. M. Narredu. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. SILVER BIRCH HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: WAR EMBLEM (C. Brisson) 1, Rwanda (Mubs Kareem) 2, Uncle Sam (B. Dharshan) 3 and Lord Of The Turf (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3/4, lnk and hd. 1m, 15.20s. Owner: Mr. A.L. Murugappan. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. RIVER KNIGHT HANDICAP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: LADY MIMI (C. Brisson)1, Moonlight Sonata (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Wisaka (Ramandeep) 3 and Sovereign Power (Nakhat Singh) 4. 4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m14.62s. Owner: Mr. Bhupinder Singh S.S. Trainer: D. Narredu.